The Wisconsin Badgers closed out their abbreviated 2020 season with a 42-28 victory over Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec.30. In a year where COVID dominated the headlines, BadgerBlitz.com looks back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye toward the future. QBs | RBs / FBs | WRs | TEs | O-Line | D-Line |



High Point: Herbig Thriving As A True Freshman

Nick Herbig (19) chases down Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

After Nick Herbig dropped what potentially could have been a pick-six in the season opener against Illinois, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard joked the Badgers were going to send the true freshman back to his native Hawaii. The staff was singing a different tune by season’s end. Herbig made an instant impact on Wisconsin in 2020, using his motor, intellect and attention to detail to play the fifth-most snaps out of anyone on the unit. He grew from that Illinois game to register three tackles for loss against Michigan the next time out, including a quarterback hurry on Joe Milton that led to an interception. Herbig delivered seven solo tackles in UW’s win over Minnesota and earned his highest PFF grade (69.8) against Wake Forest, a game in which he played a season-high 71 snaps. Playing all seven games, Herbig tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (6.0) and was fourth in tackles (26). “I think he is going to be a really good football player,” left tackle Cole Van Lanen, who went against Herbig in camp. “I think he is already a good player. I knew it was coming. I’m excited for him.” The 6-2, 225-pound Herbig enrolled early to participate in spring practices, which was eventually canceled due to the pandemic. Being on campus and having access to UW’s film and weight room still afforded him an opportunity to grow physically and learn the defense. It was a decision that has likely made him a Wisconsin starter if he’s healthy.

Low Point: Another Injury to Izayah Green-May

Izayah Green-May played in just one game this past season. (Jake Kocorowski)

Izayah Green-May’s name has had the adjectives “potential” and “upside” attached to his name since he arrived at Wisconsin in 2017 as a tall, under-sized athlete with room to grow. To this point in his career, the only adjective that fits Green-May is “injury-prone.” Beginning the season as a co-starter with Herbig, Green-May lasted one game for the Badgers before he was lost for the season with a right arm injury. This comes a year after Green-May opened the 2019 season as a starter, only to break his right thumb and be relegated to a reserve role. “Izayah is a legitimate guy,” head coach Paul Chryst said in October. “Izayah played a lot last year in different areas. He’s got to continue to grow. He is no longer a young guy.” Right now, the Badgers are just hoping Green-May can be the “healthy guy” to realize some of that potential.



Final Stats

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS Player Tackles TFLs Sacks QBH FR/INT Nick Herbig 26 6.0 1.0 3 0 / 0 Noah Burks 18 1.0 1.0 0 1 / 1 C.J. Goetz 10 2.0 1.0 2 0 / 0 Aaron Witt 3 2.0 1.0 0 0 / 0 Spencer Lytle 2 0.0 0.0 0 1 / 0

Pro Football Focus

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER Player Snaps Overall Run Defense Pass Rush Noah Burks 345 62.0 62.2 53.5 Nick Herbig 343 64.1 57.6 68.0 C.J. Goetz 102 71.9 77.2 68.0 Aaron Witt 37 68.1 55.6 71.0 Spencer Lytle 29 39.1 53.0 56.4 Izayah Green-May 22 59.5 62.7 55.2 Kaden Johnson 6 38.6 60.0 57.9 Marty Strey 4 59.6 60.0 59.0

2021 Snapshot

PROJECTED DEFENSIVE END DEPTH (SPRING) Player Spring Eligibility Noah Burks Sixth-Year Senior Izayah Green-May Redshirt Senior C.J. Goetz Redshirt Junior Marty Strey Redshirt Junior Spencer Lytle Redshirt Sophomore Nick Herbig Sophomore Kaden Johnson Redshirt Freshman Riley Nowakowski Redshirt Freshman Aaron Witt Redshirt Freshman T.J. Bollers Freshman

