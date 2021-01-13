2020 Season In Review: Wisconsin Outside Linebacker
The Wisconsin Badgers closed out their abbreviated 2020 season with a 42-28 victory over Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec.30.
In a year where COVID dominated the headlines, BadgerBlitz.com looks back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye toward the future.
High Point: Herbig Thriving As A True Freshman
After Nick Herbig dropped what potentially could have been a pick-six in the season opener against Illinois, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard joked the Badgers were going to send the true freshman back to his native Hawaii. The staff was singing a different tune by season’s end.
Herbig made an instant impact on Wisconsin in 2020, using his motor, intellect and attention to detail to play the fifth-most snaps out of anyone on the unit. He grew from that Illinois game to register three tackles for loss against Michigan the next time out, including a quarterback hurry on Joe Milton that led to an interception. Herbig delivered seven solo tackles in UW’s win over Minnesota and earned his highest PFF grade (69.8) against Wake Forest, a game in which he played a season-high 71 snaps.
Playing all seven games, Herbig tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (6.0) and was fourth in tackles (26).
“I think he is going to be a really good football player,” left tackle Cole Van Lanen, who went against Herbig in camp. “I think he is already a good player. I knew it was coming. I’m excited for him.”
The 6-2, 225-pound Herbig enrolled early to participate in spring practices, which was eventually canceled due to the pandemic. Being on campus and having access to UW’s film and weight room still afforded him an opportunity to grow physically and learn the defense. It was a decision that has likely made him a Wisconsin starter if he’s healthy.
Low Point: Another Injury to Izayah Green-May
Izayah Green-May’s name has had the adjectives “potential” and “upside” attached to his name since he arrived at Wisconsin in 2017 as a tall, under-sized athlete with room to grow. To this point in his career, the only adjective that fits Green-May is “injury-prone.” Beginning the season as a co-starter with Herbig, Green-May lasted one game for the Badgers before he was lost for the season with a right arm injury. This comes a year after Green-May opened the 2019 season as a starter, only to break his right thumb and be relegated to a reserve role.
“Izayah is a legitimate guy,” head coach Paul Chryst said in October. “Izayah played a lot last year in different areas. He’s got to continue to grow. He is no longer a young guy.”
Right now, the Badgers are just hoping Green-May can be the “healthy guy” to realize some of that potential.
Final Stats
|Player
|Tackles
|TFLs
|Sacks
|QBH
|FR/INT
|
Nick Herbig
|
26
|
6.0
|
1.0
|
3
|
0 / 0
|
Noah Burks
|
18
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
0
|
1 / 1
|
C.J. Goetz
|
10
|
2.0
|
1.0
|
2
|
0 / 0
|
Aaron Witt
|
3
|
2.0
|
1.0
|
0
|
0 / 0
|
Spencer Lytle
|
2
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
1 / 0
Pro Football Focus
|Player
|Snaps
|Overall
|Run Defense
|Pass Rush
|
Noah Burks
|
345
|
62.0
|
62.2
|
53.5
|
Nick Herbig
|
343
|
64.1
|
57.6
|
68.0
|
C.J. Goetz
|
102
|
71.9
|
77.2
|
68.0
|
Aaron Witt
|
37
|
68.1
|
55.6
|
71.0
|
Spencer Lytle
|
29
|
39.1
|
53.0
|
56.4
|
Izayah Green-May
|
22
|
59.5
|
62.7
|
55.2
|
Kaden Johnson
|
6
|
38.6
|
60.0
|
57.9
|
Marty Strey
|
4
|
59.6
|
60.0
|
59.0
2021 Snapshot
|Player
|Spring Eligibility
|
Noah Burks
|
Sixth-Year Senior
|
Izayah Green-May
|
Redshirt Senior
|
C.J. Goetz
|
Redshirt Junior
|
Marty Strey
|
Redshirt Junior
|
Spencer Lytle
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
Nick Herbig
|
Sophomore
|
Kaden Johnson
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Riley Nowakowski
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
Aaron Witt
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
T.J. Bollers
|
Freshman
What to Watch in Spring
After needing to replace one outside linebacker starter in each of the last five seasons, Wisconsin will enter 2021 with both starters coming back after Noah Burks reportedly is returning. That’s good news for the defense considering Burks and inside linebacker Jack Sanborn have developed a good connection playing off one another and Herbig is developing into an All-Big Ten player.
Spring will allow Burks to improve his pass rush skills (one sack in seven games), give Herbig opportunities to keep growing and potentially give Green-May a chance to knock some rust off, as long as he doesn’t get hurt.
In addition to Herbig, this past season was big for the development of C.J. Goetz. The Waukesha native came to Wisconsin penciled in as an inside linebacker, was bulked up by the staff to try to play defensive end and was moved to outside linebacker when his body hit a wall. The move to OLB was a success with Goetz being the No.3 backer behind Burks and Herbig.
“He is young to the position, but he has taken a huge stride from last year,” Leonhard said of Goetz. “He kind of changes that room for us a little bit with his physicality. Really strong. Powerful kid. Great get-off. We’re excited for his future at the position.”
Throw in the youthful talent of Spencer Lytle and first-year players Kaden Johnson and Aaron Witt, the outside linebacker spot is a position of strength for Wisconsin moving forward.