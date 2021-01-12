The Wisconsin Badgers closed out their abbreviated 2020 season with a 42-28 victory over Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec.30. In a year where COVID dominated the headlines, BadgerBlitz.com looks back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye toward the future. QBs | RBs / FBs | WRs | TEs | O-Line |



High Point: Stopping the Run

Wisconsin defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (97) gets in the passing lane of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during the Badgers' OT win against the Gophers in 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

The No.1 goal of Wisconsin’s defense annually is stopping the run and making opponents one dimensional. With two veteran defensive ends in Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand setting the edge and Keeanu Benton taking on double teams up the middle, the Badgers were stout from start to finish in not letting teams move the ball on the ground. The Badgers finished the season allowing just 96.1 rushing yards per game, the top mark in the Big Ten and the fifth-best number in the nation. The Badgers allowed only one rush over 31 yards all season, held three straight opponents under 100 team rush yards, allowed only two players to break 100 yards rushing and only gave up two touchdowns on the ground (both in the fourth quarter with no impact on the final score).

Low Point: Bryson Williams Buried On the Depth Chart

Wisconsin nose tackle Bryson Williams during the 2019 season opener at USF (AP Photo/Mark Lomoglio)

Junior nose tackle Bryson Williams earned his starting job in 2019 because he performed so well in place of an injured Olive Sagapolu the year before. Unfortunately for him, the knee injury he suffered early last season has relegated him to a back-up role. That’s not to say Williams isn’t a good player, because he is, but Benton has been solid for the Badgers over the last two seasons in the middle of the defensive line, having not missed a game and logging 11 starts. This season, Benton played 173 snaps to Williams’ 49. Having depth certainly doesn’t hurt and Williams and Benton were the only two nose tackles on the roster last season. In a year where there really wasn’t a low point for the unit, it was disappointing to see Williams not be utilized more by defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield.



Final Stats

DEFENSIVE END Player Tackles TFLs Sacks QBH FF Isaiahh Loudermilk 13 2.5 2.0 3 0 Garrett Rand 13 1.0 0.0 0 1 Isaiah Mullens 4 0.5 0 0 0 Matt Henningsen 2 0.0 0.0 0 0 Rodas Johnson 1 0.0 0.0 0 0

NOSE TACKLE Player Tackles TFLs Sacks QBH FF Keeanu Benton 8 0.0 0.0 1 1 Bryson Williams 2 0.0 0.0 0 0

Pro Football Focus

DEFENSIVE END Player Snaps Overall Run Defense Pass Rush Isaiahh Loudermilk 319 72.1 79.2 57.4 Garrett Rand 309 62.3 71.1 54.0 Isaiah Mullens 111 65.0 54.0 71.9 Matt Henningsen 19 76.8 77.1 62.0 Cade McDonald 19 57.7 62.3 54.8 Michael Balistreri 8 64.5 60.0 57.7 Gio Paez 8 48.7 53.9 57.3 Rodas Johnson 7 52.6 55.3 58.3 James Thompson Jr. 1 60.0 ---- 60.0

2021 Snapshot

PROJECTED DEFENSIVE END DEPTH (SPRING) Player Spring Eligibility Michael Balistreri Redshirt Senior Matt Henningsen Redshirt Senior Boyd Dietzen Redshirt Junior Isaiah Mullens Redshirt Junior Rodas Johnson Redshirt Sophomore Gio Paez Redshirt Sophomore Cade McDonald Redshirt freshman James Thompson Jr. Redshirt freshman Mike Jarvis Freshman

PROJECTED NOSE TACKLE DEPTH (SPRING) Player Spring Eligbility Bryson WIlliams Senior Keeanu Benton Junior

What to Watch in Spring