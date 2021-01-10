The Wisconsin Badgers closed out their abbreviated 2020 season with a 42-28 victory over Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec.30. In a year where COVID dominated the headlines, BadgerBlitz.com looks back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye toward the future. QUARTERBACKS | RBs / FBs | RECEIVERS | TEs |



High Point: The Return of Jon Dietzen

Jon Dietzen (left) works with center Tanor Bortolini prior to the Northwestern game. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Jon Dietzen walked away from football in February 2019 due to numerous injuries, apparently calling it a career after 35 games and 32 starts at two different positions. So, when news got out that he was going to try and make a comeback after sitting out last season, that main concern would be how his body would hold up. Although he ran out of gas in the bowl game, Dietzen’s presence and versatility was vital to a UW’s offensive line that only had two seniors and had to replace all three interior positions. When injuries impacted a variety of offensive line spots, Dietzen was often the one being shifted. Starting the season at right guard, Dietzen moved over to left guard for the next four games because of an injury to Josh Seltzner. When Cole Van Lanen missed the final two games, Dietzen started at left tackle in victories over Minnesota and Wake Forest. “I think he’s played at a really high level,” offensive coordinator/line coach Joe Rudolph said of Dietzen. “You talk about rootin’ and being excited for someone. He loves the game. He loves Wisconsin. I think he got to the point where he was so disappointed that he wasn’t able to play at a level where he thought he was helping, which he was. I think that culminated with the pain he was going through really set him in a I’ve done all I could and maybe this is the next step I need to make. “To fill good again, come back and appreciate what he’s doing is pretty cool.”

Low Point: The Clunker at Iowa

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is sacked by Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, left, during the Hawkeyes' 28-7 victory over Wisconsin. ((AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall))

The two losses leading into the game in Iowa City weren’t gems for Wisconsin, which gave up seven tackles for loss and three sacks to the Wildcats and five tackles for loss and three sacks to Indiana, but the loss to the Hawkeyes was different because of how demoralizing and overmatched UW’s offensive line looked against a quality front. Iowa’s d-line entered the game ranked second in the Big Ten in sacks (20.0) and tackles for loss (46.0) entering the game and dominated UW’s line, leading to the Badgers having a season-worst 225 total yards, a season-low 56 rushing yards on 33 carries (tailback Jalen Berger didn’t play due to COVID) and allowing six tackles for loss and two sacks. Per Pro Football Focus, UW’s entire starting offensive line graded out worst than their season average. It was an especially bad day for left tackle Van Lanen, who likely hurt his draft stock by allowing pressures from defensive end Chauncey Golston. Of the 21 offensive players who played, Van Lanen graded out the lowest on the team and had a pass-blocking grade that was the fourth-lowest of his career. Golston finished with a team-high nine tackles, a sack and a quarterback hurry.



Pro Football Focus

OFFENSIVE LINE Player Snaps Off. Grade Run Grade Pass Grade Jon Dietzen 437 73.6 78.4 72.0 Tyler Beach 432 76.4 70.5 75.7 Logan Bruss 425 73.0 79.8 69.7 Cole Van Lanen 358 81.6 70.9 82.2 Kayden Lyles 224 65.8 69.4 66.4 Josh Seltzner 222 66.4 79.3 63.2 Cormac Sampson 170 64.3 69.1 61.4 Tanor Bortolini 161 47.8 12.7 66.9 Michael Furtney 85 58.7 84.9 55.6 Logan Brown 58 47.2 68.7 45.1 Joe Tippmann 11 88.2 --- 87.0 Jack Nelson 9 58.2 --- 57.7 Aaron Vopal 6 66.9 66.8 66.4 Blake Smithback 1 60.0 --- 60.0

2021 Snapshot

Projected Offensive Line Depth Chart (Spring) Player Spring Eligibility Tyler Beach Redshirt Senior Logan Bruss Redshirt Senior Kayden Lyles Redshirt Senior

Josh Seltzner Redshirt Senior

Blake Smithback Redshirt Senior

Aaron Vopal Redshirt Senior Michael Furtney Redshirt Junior Cormac Sampson Redshirt Junior Tanor Bortolini Redshirt Sophomore Logan Brown Redshirt Sophomore Joe Tippmann Redshirt Sophomore Dylan Barrett Redshirt Freshman Ben Barten Redshirt Freshman Kerry Kodanko Redshirt Freshman Jack Nelson Redshirt Freshman Sean Timmis Redshirt Freshman Trey Wedig Redshirt Freshman

