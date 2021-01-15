The Wisconsin Badgers closed out their abbreviated 2020 season with a 42-28 victory over Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec.30. In a year where COVID dominated the headlines, BadgerBlitz.com looks back at the season that was, breaking down the bright spots and low points at each position, with an eye toward the future. QBs | RBs / FBs | WRs | TEs | O-Line | D-Line | OLBs | ILBs |



High Point: Big Ten Shutdown

Faion Hicks forces an incompletion against Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil (19) in the Badgers' (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Returning the entire allotment of corners from a year ago, Wisconsin was thought to have a defensive unit that could make things difficult for Big Ten quarterbacks. Those prognoses were correct. The Badgers went through their six Big Ten games averaging only 169.8 passing yards per game, a number that was tops in the Big Ten and sixth nationally entering the bowl season. While UW allowed nine passing touchdowns against Big Ten teams, the Badgers gave up an average of just three pass plays over 20 yards per game and only one pass play over 40 yards all season. Wisconsin held four teams under 200 passing yards and limited Illinois to only 87 yards through the air in the season opener. Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams played every game for Wisconsin. Hicks had the unit’s best Pro Football Focus coverage grade at 70.7, allowing 12 receptions on 29 targets, while Williams was the most reliable with seven starts and 378 snaps. UW was also able to tap into its depth by utilizing sophomore Donte Burton in the nickel, as well as junior Deron Harrell and sophomore Alexander Smith when injuries affected some players higher in the depth chart. The trio has their faults but also showed flashes that are encouraging moving forward.



Low Point: Wildgoose's Injury and Departure

Cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Rachad Wildgoose began the season as a starting corner opposite Williams and delivered a sterling opening performance, allowing only three catches for 13 yards on the seven times he was targeted by the Illini. It was downhill from there for the junior, who missed the win over Michigan because of COVID and then suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the first half against Northwestern. The most surprising announcement came in the days that followed when Wildgoose announced that he was departing the team and declaring for the NFL Draft. To date, Wildgoose has not appeared on any lists naming the top available cornerbacks in the draft but it’s unlikely he’ll revisit his decision. The Badgers certainly aren’t hurting for depth at the position but returning Wildgoose – who started 17 of the 25 games he played for the Badgers – would have been a nice boost moving into next season.



Final Stats

CORNERBACKS Player Tackles TFLs PBUs INT Caesar Williams 13 1.0 2 0 Faion Hicks 13 0.0 4 0

Donte Burton 10 0.0 3 0 Deron Harrell 7 0.0 2 0 Rachad Wildgoose 6 2.0 1 0 Alexander Smith 3 0.0 1 0 Semar Melvin 2 0.0 0 0

Pro Football Focus

CORNERBACKS Player Snaps Overall Run Defense Tackle Coverage Caesar Williams 378 58.7 62.0 60.0 57.7 Faion Hicks 334 70.6 66.2 41.2 70.7 Donte Burton 135 56.9 65.2 68.1 55.5 Deron Harrell 83 55.9 68.6 82.7 53.6 Rachad Wildgoose 56 58.7 74.9 52.3 55.5 Alexander Smith 42 53.7 45.2 37.1 56.6 Semar Melvin 41 61.1 69.5 76.2 58.7 Dean Engram 39 64.4 61.6 75.1 64.0

2021 Snapshot

PROJECTED CORNERBACK DEPTH (SPRING) Player Spring Eligibility Caesar Williams Sixth-Year Senior (TBD) Faion Hicks Fifth-Year Senior Deron Harrell Fifth-Year Senior Donte Burton Redshirt Junior Alexander Smith Redshirt Junior Dean Engram Redshirt Sophomore Semar Melvin Redshirt Sophomore Max Lofy Redshirt Freshman Amaun Williams Redshirt Freshman

What to Watch in Spring