Just two days separate the Wisconsin Badgers from the start of their 2019 fall camp.

As we countdown the days until practices start on Aug.1, the BadgerBlitz.com staff will highlight one question facing head coach Paul Chryst's team each day.

Topics already discussed previously include the quarterback competition, position of most concern and our projections for breakout player heading into fall camp. Now, both Jon McNamara and Jake Kocorowski predict who the starting five on the offensive line will be when Wisconsin faces South Florida in Tampa on Aug. 30.

