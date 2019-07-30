2019 Wisconsin fall camp one-a-day roundtables: Starting five on OL
Just two days separate the Wisconsin Badgers from the start of their 2019 fall camp.
As we countdown the days until practices start on Aug.1, the BadgerBlitz.com staff will highlight one question facing head coach Paul Chryst's team each day.
Topics already discussed previously include the quarterback competition, position of most concern and our projections for breakout player heading into fall camp. Now, both Jon McNamara and Jake Kocorowski predict who the starting five on the offensive line will be when Wisconsin faces South Florida in Tampa on Aug. 30.
Miss a position? Catch up here: | Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends | Offensive Line | Defensive Line | Outside Linebackers | Inside Linebackers | Cornerbacks | Safeties | Special Teams |
QUESTION NO. 4: WHO'S YOUR WAY-TOO-EARLY GUESS TO BE THE STARTING OFFENSIVE LINEMEN AT SOUTH FLORIDA IN AUGUST?
Jon McNamara: I’ll go, from left to right, with Cole Van Lanen, Josh Seltzner, Tyler Biadasz, Kayden Lyles and Logan Bruss. Senior David Moorman could certainly make things interesting at right guard, while Jason Erdmann is probably best suited as a back-up for all three interior positions. Along with tackle Tyler Beach, I think offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Joe Rudolph could have eight linemen he is comfortable playing in 2019.
Jake Kocorowski: My predictions start with (from LT to RT) Van Lanen, Lyles, Biadasz, Erdmann, and Bruss. Moorman, the redshirt senior, I think makes the competition very, very interesting at one of the guard spots, but he’s also so versatile with his ability to play tackle and on the interior line. I really like Seltzner as well, and it will be worth watching in fall camp which Badgers gel into the top five before hitting the road to Tampa.