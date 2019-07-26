Less than a week separates the Wisconsin Badgers from the start of their 2019 fall camp. As we countdown the days until practices start on Aug.1, the BadgerBlitz.com staff will highlight one question facing head coach Paul Chryst's team each day. The first topic to discuss starts with the most visible position in the game itself, and especially within the Wisconsin program heading into August: the quarterback position.

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (Darren Lee)

During Big Ten Media Days, Chryst divulged a bit about how fall camps could be decided with junior Jack Coan, redshirt sophomore Danny Vanden Boom, redshirt freshman Chase Wolf and true freshman Graham Mertz all previously competing for position in the spring. “I think the first part of camp still gives you that opportunity," Chryst said. "Our camp will be set up where there’s really kind of four phases to it. The first one will be installation, so there’s really no sense in - you don’t try to manage the reps during that phase. They’re all getting used to it, they’re getting acclimatized to it all. They go from summer to ‘Alright, we’re playing football again.’ “Then the next two weeks are when you got to really go. Think that’s when the reps start changing. So you come out of spring and you got an idea, but you got to look for confirmation of it, I think in those first five practices.”

QUESTION NO. 1: SHOULD WISCONSIN'S QUARTERBACK COMPETITION BE THE POSITION TO WATCH DURING FALL CAMP?