2019 Wisconsin fall camp one-a-day roundtables: QB1 competition
Less than a week separates the Wisconsin Badgers from the start of their 2019 fall camp.
As we countdown the days until practices start on Aug.1, the BadgerBlitz.com staff will highlight one question facing head coach Paul Chryst's team each day.
The first topic to discuss starts with the most visible position in the game itself, and especially within the Wisconsin program heading into August: the quarterback position.
During Big Ten Media Days, Chryst divulged a bit about how fall camps could be decided with junior Jack Coan, redshirt sophomore Danny Vanden Boom, redshirt freshman Chase Wolf and true freshman Graham Mertz all previously competing for position in the spring.
“I think the first part of camp still gives you that opportunity," Chryst said. "Our camp will be set up where there’s really kind of four phases to it. The first one will be installation, so there’s really no sense in - you don’t try to manage the reps during that phase. They’re all getting used to it, they’re getting acclimatized to it all. They go from summer to ‘Alright, we’re playing football again.’
“Then the next two weeks are when you got to really go. Think that’s when the reps start changing. So you come out of spring and you got an idea, but you got to look for confirmation of it, I think in those first five practices.”
QUESTION NO. 1: SHOULD WISCONSIN'S QUARTERBACK COMPETITION BE THE POSITION TO WATCH DURING FALL CAMP?
Jon McNamara: Quarterback is obviously the position fans are going to have their eye on, especially with Graham Mertz and buzz he commands in the mix. I’m not sure, though, how much of a toe-to-toe battle that will truly to be. I anticipate Jack Coan will enter camp as the starter, and I don’t see that changing unless Mertz completely outplays him for a good stretch of time. I think Coan will open against South Florida as QB1.
Jake Kocorowski: The quarterback position likely will be the position to watch heading into fall camp, but I really think a couple other positions could likely dictate how the season plays out -- and those are on the opposite side of the ball. The outside linebacker group needs to replace Andrew Van Ginkel’s production and playmaking ability. Can Zack Baun, Noah Burks, Izayah Green-May or a healthy Christian Bell and Tyler Johnson provide that?
The defensive line is another concern, though I feel the projected starters could be set if they’re healthy. I think the other competition to keep tabs on is the cornerback position and who locks down the starting spots in the two-deep. You have players with experience from 2018 and a year wiser. Who rises up, and can this position become a legitimate strength of the defense?