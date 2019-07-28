The first topic we discussed earlier this week revolved around the quarterback competition. Now, the question asked dives into what could be the position of most concern for this program heading Ito fall camp.

Jon McNamara: This has to be outside linebacker, though I do think the unit can be solid if Zack Baun stays relatively healthy. It will be interesting to see the jump Noah Burks makes after working with the top unit during spring camp. Behind them, I think you know Tyler Johnson is steady and reliable but probably isn’t a difference-maker. Christian Bell, Izayah Green-May and Jaylan Franklin are all intriguing but unproven up to this point. There’s a lot of question marks surrounding a position Wisconsin has been very good at over the past few seasons.

Jake Kocorowski: Jon hit it on the head with outside linebacker. I thought Burks made a jump with Green-May also receiving some first-team reps at the position in Wisconsin’s nickel package. We’ll see how Johnson and Bell can improve their seasonal reps during fall camp.

Maybe to address another area of concern: the defensive line and the depth there. If Garrett Rand and Isaiahh Loudermilk bounce back from injuries, the duo can solidify the starting end positions in the base 3-4 scheme with sophomore Bryson Williams in the middle. Behind them, however, who rounds out the rotational spots? Former walk-on Matt Henningsen (13 games, 10 starts) emerged last season and could take another step in 2019, and redshirt senior David Pfaff played in 11 games last season. Can redshirt freshmen Isaiah Mullens, C.J. Goetz or Boyd Dietzen step up in their second year in the program? Also for nose tackle if Williams goes down with injury -- who replaces him in the base scheme? A lot to find out coming in August.