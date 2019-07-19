Two more Wisconsin linebackers take their turn at making it in the NFL, as Ryan Connelly (New York Giants) and T.J. Edwards (Philadelphia Eagles) will compete for roster spots with NFC East organizations. With that, Chris Orr and Jack Sanborn are expected to fill the void at the position group, and the former certainly has the game time experience and leadership abilities to continue the production and success in Bob Bostad' s room.

In less than a month, Wisconsin will open fall camp in preparation for the 2019 season opener against South Florida.

During the spring, Orr and Sanborn assumed first-team duties at inside linebacker and appeared ready to take on the challenge of replacing multi-year starters at the position.

That being said, the 6-foot, 214-pound Orr has plenty of game experience. Heading into his redshirt senior campaign at UW, his college football resume shows 36 games played (16 starts), 109 tackles -- six for loss -- and 2.5 sacks, along with two interceptions and three pass breakups.

In 2017, Orr returned an interception 76 yards for a touchdown at Nebraska. And last season when he replaced the injured Connelly in New York, the redshirt senior recorded eight tackles -- one for loss -- and picked off a Miami pass in Wisconsin's Pinstripe Bowl victory.

Now, he is the elder statesman in the inside linebackers' room.

“In this game of football, I feel like I’m pretty much a natural leader,” Orr said on April 2. “I’m eager to have guys look to me when things may not be going well or whenever they need some energy. When they’re feeling down, I’m eager to have guys look to me and get a spark from me — just either talking to me or looking at me and looking at the work I’m putting in — so it’s definitely exciting for me.”

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst noted in early April that Orr needs "to continue to keep getting better as a player," but also acknowledged his game experience and echoed his senior's leadership qualities.

Months later during the first day of Big Ten Media Days, Chryst elaborated more about what he expects from his senior 'backer.

"You know what you expect, and he's been delivering on it -- which you appreciate. I think he feels comfortable in his role as a leader, and we need it," Chryst said on Thursday. "I thought he was smart. He couldn't be that last year. That wasn't right almost, so I think he feels kind of freed up. You know what I've enjoyed from seeing him is kind of him expanding his circle of influence. I think the team's done a pretty good job this summer that way of kind of trying to be a little bit more open, and Chris has been a big part of that. There's been a good chunk that have done that."

"Then I think like anything that falls on him, you've got to back it up. That's where I think you get some of the excitement," Chryst added. "That's where I think part of his excitement is that, 'Alright, I'm going to put myself in this position, and I'm going to put that -- I don't want to say pressure -- but that self-expectation to be that.' "

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 232 pounds in the spring, Sanborn did not enroll early in 2018 but with injuries to Mike Maskalunas and Griffin Grady, he worked his way into the two-deep and played in 11 games. He finished the season with seven tackles with a forced fumble.

The former four-star recruit from Deer Park, Ill., did not seem out of place during the spring and if he solidifies the spot next to Orr, the duo could form another impactful, dynamic tandem.