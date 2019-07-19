Wisconsin 2019 fall camp preview: New duo takes reins at inside linebacker
In less than a month, Wisconsin will open fall camp in preparation for the 2019 season opener against South Florida.
Two more Wisconsin linebackers take their turn at making it in the NFL, as Ryan Connelly (New York Giants) and T.J. Edwards (Philadelphia Eagles) will compete for roster spots with NFC East organizations. With that, Chris Orr and Jack Sanborn are expected to fill the void at the position group, and the former certainly has the game time experience and leadership abilities to continue the production and success in Bob Bostad's room.
Miss a position? Catch up here: | Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends | Offensive Line | Defensive Line | Outside Linebackers |
|Linebacker
|2019 Eligibility
|Notes
|
Chris Orr
|
Redshirt senior
|
13 games (one start), 27 tackles, one TFL, one interception, two fumble recoveries
|
Jack Sanborn
|
Sophomore
|
11 games, seven tackles, one forced fumble in 2018
|
Mike Maskalunas
|
Redshirt junior
|
Nine games, four tackles in 2018
|
Leo Chenal
|
Freshman
|
2018 WFCA offensive and defensive player of the year (small school); enrolled early in spring
|
Seth Currens
|
Redshirt junior
|
13 games, two tackles in 2018; transitioned to inside linebacker during spring ball
|
Marty Strey
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Did not play in 2018
|
Jacob Heyroth
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Did not play in 2018
|
Hunter Johnson
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Did not play in 2018
|
Maema Njongmeta
|
Freshman
|
Three-star 2019 signee
|Position
|First-team
|Second-team
|
ILB
|
Chris Orr
|
Leo Chenal
|
ILB
|
Jack Sanborn
|
Mike Maskalunas
WHAT TO WATCH: CHRIS ORR, JACK SANBORN STEPPING UP
During the spring, Orr and Sanborn assumed first-team duties at inside linebacker and appeared ready to take on the challenge of replacing multi-year starters at the position.
That being said, the 6-foot, 214-pound Orr has plenty of game experience. Heading into his redshirt senior campaign at UW, his college football resume shows 36 games played (16 starts), 109 tackles -- six for loss -- and 2.5 sacks, along with two interceptions and three pass breakups.
In 2017, Orr returned an interception 76 yards for a touchdown at Nebraska. And last season when he replaced the injured Connelly in New York, the redshirt senior recorded eight tackles -- one for loss -- and picked off a Miami pass in Wisconsin's Pinstripe Bowl victory.
Now, he is the elder statesman in the inside linebackers' room.
“In this game of football, I feel like I’m pretty much a natural leader,” Orr said on April 2. “I’m eager to have guys look to me when things may not be going well or whenever they need some energy. When they’re feeling down, I’m eager to have guys look to me and get a spark from me — just either talking to me or looking at me and looking at the work I’m putting in — so it’s definitely exciting for me.”
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst noted in early April that Orr needs "to continue to keep getting better as a player," but also acknowledged his game experience and echoed his senior's leadership qualities.
Months later during the first day of Big Ten Media Days, Chryst elaborated more about what he expects from his senior 'backer.
"You know what you expect, and he's been delivering on it -- which you appreciate. I think he feels comfortable in his role as a leader, and we need it," Chryst said on Thursday. "I thought he was smart. He couldn't be that last year. That wasn't right almost, so I think he feels kind of freed up. You know what I've enjoyed from seeing him is kind of him expanding his circle of influence. I think the team's done a pretty good job this summer that way of kind of trying to be a little bit more open, and Chris has been a big part of that. There's been a good chunk that have done that."
"Then I think like anything that falls on him, you've got to back it up. That's where I think you get some of the excitement," Chryst added. "That's where I think part of his excitement is that, 'Alright, I'm going to put myself in this position, and I'm going to put that -- I don't want to say pressure -- but that self-expectation to be that.' "
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 232 pounds in the spring, Sanborn did not enroll early in 2018 but with injuries to Mike Maskalunas and Griffin Grady, he worked his way into the two-deep and played in 11 games. He finished the season with seven tackles with a forced fumble.
The former four-star recruit from Deer Park, Ill., did not seem out of place during the spring and if he solidifies the spot next to Orr, the duo could form another impactful, dynamic tandem.
LAST NOTE ON THE INSIDE LINEBACKERS: WHO STEPS UP BEHIND ORR AND SANBORN
Maskalunas and true freshman Leo Chenal appeared to get the majority of work as second-team inside linebackers in the spring. The former, a walk-on who was listed at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds in the spring, comes into his fourth season at UW with 22 games under his belt and played in nine contests in 2018.
Maybe the surprise of spring camp, Chenal displayed quite an early skillset in the practices open to the media. He intercepted three passes in those sessions, including two from throws by fellow true freshman early enrollee Graham Mertz. He also showcased his strength, speed and agility in making hits on the field when called upon.
Speaking of strength, the 6-foot-2, 239-pound Chenal tweeted a video of himself prior to spring ball bench pressing 225 pounds 32 times.
“Oh that boy’s strong, man. He’s strong.” Orr said. “He’s strong, but he’s definitely making some strides. I’m excited to see how he progresses from now all the way to fall camp and the season, so definitely impressive.”
In mid-April, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard noted he was "most impressed" with how Chenal has picked up his scheme.
“He has mistakes but that’s when the physicality sometimes comes into play," Leonhard told reporters on April 16. "Him being here this spring is very big for his development, so it’s awesome to get him reps and really push him.
“He’s embraced the work, he’s embraced the meetings, doing extra. He’s a kid that wants more all the time, so it’s really fun to get him in the program early, and we’re excited about seeing where he can get come the fall.”
After Wisconsin's last spring practice on April 26, Chenal told reporters he believed he was physically ready for the college game but alluded to other areas in his transition to the next level.
“When I first came in, I’m like ‘OK, these guys are pretty big, a lot bigger than I’m used to, but maybe I can hold my own,’ ” Chenal said. “It’s a lot faster, guys are a lot faster, guys are a lot bigger. I think I’m doing OK physically. It’s just there’s so much you got to transfer. You got to have not only the mindset and all the learning, like the playbook, but you also have to have the technique, because all the strength and speed you have doesn’t mean anything if you don’t have the proper technique and form and all that.”
Seth Currens moved to inside linebacker during the spring from his original home at safety. Early during camp, Orr compared the redshirt junior to a "younger Jack Cichy."
“Real skinny, kind of slipping everything, but he’s definitely fitting in well," Orr said. "It’s definitely exciting to have somebody like that back into the room -- bring a different toolset, different mindset to it -- so I’m eager to see what he can do also for the rest of spring and through fall camp.”
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|PREVIEW
|
Aug. 30
|
@ South Florida
|
6:00 PM/ESPN
|
Sept. 7
|
Central Michigan
|
2:30 PM/BTN
|
Sept. 21
|
Michigan
|
11:00 AM/FOX
|
Sept. 28
|
Northwestern
|
TBD
|
Oct. 5
|
Kent State
|
TBD/ESPN
|
Oct. 12
|
Michigan State
|
2:30 or 3:00 PM
|
Oct 19
|
@ Illinois
|
11:00 AM
|
Oct. 26
|
@ Ohio State
|
TBD
|
Nov. 9
|
Iowa
|
TBD
|
Nov. 16
|
@ Nebraska
|
TBD
|
Nov. 23
|
Purdue
|
TBD
|
Nov. 30
|
@ Minnesota
|
TBD
|
Dec. 7
|
Big Ten Title Game
|
TBD
|