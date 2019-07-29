Less than a week separates the Wisconsin Badgers from the start of their 2019 fall camp.

As we countdown the days until practices start on Aug.1, the BadgerBlitz.com staff will highlight one question facing head coach Paul Chryst's team each day.

Topics already discussed previously include the quarterback competition and position of most concern heading into fall camp. Now, both Jon McNamara and Jake Kocorowski dive into who could be the potential breakout player of these August practices.

