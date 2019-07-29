2019 Wisconsin fall camp one-a-day roundtables: Potential breakout players
Less than a week separates the Wisconsin Badgers from the start of their 2019 fall camp.
As we countdown the days until practices start on Aug.1, the BadgerBlitz.com staff will highlight one question facing head coach Paul Chryst's team each day.
Topics already discussed previously include the quarterback competition and position of most concern heading into fall camp. Now, both Jon McNamara and Jake Kocorowski dive into who could be the potential breakout player of these August practices.
QUESTION NO. 3: WHO IS YOUR CHOICE FOR BREAKOUT PLAYER OF FALL CAMP?
Jon McNamara: How about a healthy Garrett Rand? After playing inside for two seasons and then missing all of 2018 due to injury, I think Rand has a chance to be very good at end. If he returns to action at full strength, that could go a long way in tightening up the front seven.
Jake Kocorowski: Rand, I think, is both of our picks (great minds think alike after all), but I’ll go with redshirt freshman safety Reggie Pearson. In the spring, he impressed me with his playmaking ability with a couple of interceptions, pass breakups and physicality. I really like Wisconsin’s two-deep at safety heading into fall camp with Pearson, redshirt junior Eric Burrell, redshirt sophomore Scott Nelson and Houston transfer Collin Wilder.
Though we discussed in our preview piece the depth may be a concern if injuries pop up, I expect there to be good competition with this group - especially if Pearson rides that spring wave of momentum into the fall.