Zack Baun returns for his redshirt senior campaign, but the other outside linebackers will look to replace the athleticism, production and playmaking ability of Andrew Van Ginkel .

In less than a month, Wisconsin will open fall camp in preparation for the 2019 season opener against South Florida.

During the spring, coordinator Jim Leonhard was asked about the health of the defensive line and if the defensive unit had playmakers at the inside and outside linebacker positions to get more pressure on the quarterback this season. He believes the Badgers' defensive line and outside linebacker positions "have taken a big jump forward," and that there is more urgency out of the players due to the competition for snaps.

Leonhard mentioned Van Ginkel not being healthy for most of last year, but also said Baun "was a little bit more injured than a lot of people understood at times in the season and battled through."

With the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Baun now entering his final year at UW, Leonhard believes he has the experience, so the staff is trying to expand his knowledge of football and his comfortability in particular situations.

“He’s healthy, so just to continue to push,” Leonhard said during spring camp. “Last year, you were dealing with a significant amount of time that he was off the field, so you knocked a lot of rust off, and obviously he just gained a tremendous amount of experience and confidence last year.

"You’re pushing him, but you’re just pushing him in a different way this spring. And just trying to expand some of the tools that we'll be able to go into the season with at that position. Especially for a guy like him that has that experience now."

After Baun, however, the major question lies in how this group will generate pressure and get to the quarterback. During April practices open to the media, a few appeared to put their name in contention for roles entering fall camp.

Noah Burks (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) stepped up into first-team reps in base 3-4 looks this spring and appeared to hold his own. According to Baun, the redshirt junior has "gotten a lot stronger."

“He’s not getting pushed around as much,” Baun said. “He’s doing a good job developing, knowing the playbook and being where he needs to be and that’s just working on the minor things.”

Burks acknowledged the added strength that translated to his on-the-field work, but he also feels his football IQ has improved so he can recognize blocks faster.

“[Outside linebackers coach Bobby] April does a great job at tweaking our brains in the film room and getting us little pre-snap indicators that can help us out, and I think I’ve done a good job of taking advantage of those, which has helped me set blocks," Burks said after Wisconsin's final spring practice on April 26. “I felt good out here, like I feel pretty confident in myself and my abilities. I think the spring was awesome. I’m just excited to keep working. We can never stop. Everyone’s competing, so we’re all fighting for a job.”

While Burks appeared to receive first-team snaps in the base scheme, redshirt sophomore Izayah Green-May worked his way in for reps as part the apparent first-team outside linebacker duo with Baun in Wisconsin's nickel sub packages.

“He’s in the stage where he knows what to do, and it’s more just executing,” Baun said of Green-May on April 13. “Coach April has realized that he’s earned those reps, and I’m glad he’s getting them.”

Wisconsin listed Green-May at 6-foot-6 at 223 pounds. On April 26, he mentioned he wanted to gain five to six pounds before the season. Burks said Green-May's strength has been his biggest improvement from the season to the end of spring.

“Izayah’s a long guy that can bend,” Burks said. “I’ve noticed that he’s gotten a lot stronger, and that’s definitely what’s shown up on the field the most. He’s a good pass rusher, and he’s continued to be consistent with that.”

Behind them, redshirt senior Tyler Johnson (6-foot-3, 242 pounds) and redshirt junior Christian Bell (6-foot-4, 245 pounds) played last season and should have opportunities to make a case for playing time.

Bell did not practice during the spring as he continued rehab from an injury suffered during bowl practices. Burks referred to Johnson, a former walk-on, as the smartest player in April's room.

"Tyler, I think he's been a good leader in the group. With 'Gink' being gone, I think that him and Zack have both stepped up into a leadership role being the seniors," Burks said. "I think 'Johnny's' the smartest guy in the room. I think that he always knows his responsibility, and I think that he's also been pretty consistent on the field as well."

Moving down the depth chart, redshirt freshman Jaylan Franklin (6-foot-4, 219 pounds) and true freshman Spencer Lytle (6-foot-2, 204 pounds) both showed flashes in their work during the spring. By my notes, Lytle also reeled in a couple interceptions during April sessions open to the media. That included the last snap of the spring in picking off a Danny Vanden Boom throw.

"He came from a good program that's super clear," Baun said about Lytle. "He's a smart, brilliant kid. Picked up the playbook 20 times faster than anyone else I've seen. He knows the coverages. He's strong. You can tell he has experience at the outside linebacker position."