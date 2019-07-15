Behind Ferguson, who else steps up with Zander Neuville (graduation) and Kyle Penniston (transfer to Rutgers) now gone? Luke Benzschawel is a key name, but as seen in the spring with both Ferguson and Benzschawel injured, a couple walk-ons may need to step up to provide depth.

Despite Troy Fumagalli moving on to the NFL, the tight end position saw key production from Jake Ferguson in 2018. Now a redshirt sophomore, the Madison native will be counted upon for even more development in the passing game with a new quarterback under center.

In less than a month, Wisconsin will open fall camp in preparation for the 2019 season opener against South Florida.

Ferguson is the clear-cut No. 1 on the depth chart at tight end, and I feel he could have an even bigger 2019 season than a year prior in both receiving and blocking progressions. On third downs, whichever quarterback leads the offense will look to him to move the chains.

When asked what he wants to improve upon in 2019, the 6-foot-5, 247-pound redshirt sophomore admitted "that's a big list."

"A lot of stuff," Ferguson said on April 6. "Just being consistent on everything. Catching everything that comes my way. Just being that targeted that the quarterbacks know that, 'this guy will catch the ball.'

"In the blocking game, just being able to focus and see those different fronts that the defense gives you and sort of lock in. Big picture, it's just being consistent."

With Benzschawel, he has missed time with injuries the past two seasons but played in 10 games last season with four starts. If not for a penalty during the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl, the 6-foot-6, 269-pound redshirt junior would have caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jack Coan against Miami. He could be penciled in as that "in-line" tight end, though I feel Ferguson also can put his hand in the ground and block.

Reps this spring for both, however, were either limited or none at all. Benzschawel did not participate during spring ball due to rehabbing from an injury. Then Ferguson missed a significant chunk of time as well in April (right leg)

Enter walk-ons Gabe Lloyd and Jack Eschenbach for some spring reps. Lloyd has game time experience from last season, playing in all 13 contests. The 6-foot-4, 235 pound redshirt junior appeared to take over the presumed "first-team" reps in the spring with the injuries and played well from all indications - with no real errors made to this reporter's eye - and he made a nice reception on a Coan throw during an April 19 practice.

Eschenbach also received snaps during the spring. UW listed him at 6-foot-6 and 227 pounds in the spring, and if he can add more weight and strength to his frame, it will help his cause.

There is also redshirt sophomore Coy Wanner (6-foot-3, 237 pounds) and Waunakee's Nate Carter (6-foot-5, 208 pounds), the latter of whom made the transition to the position from quarterback this spring. Then two incoming freshmen in Hayden Rucci (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) and Clay Cundiff (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) also came to UW in the summer. Rucci appears to be that classic "in-line" tight end while Cundiff looks to fits the style of an H-back. It should be interesting to see how quickly the two newest members of position coach Mickey Turner's group adapt to the college game come August.