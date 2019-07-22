Gone is fan favorite Rafael Gaglianone , and Wisconsin will now turn to two walk-ons to help fill that void at placekicker. Work to ensure improvements on the other special teams units is also on the horizon for coordinator Chris Haering .

In less than one month, Wisconsin will open fall camp in preparation for the 2019 season-opener against South Florida.

Last season, the clichéd "third phase" of the game struggled for Wisconsin. A normally reliable Gaglianone connected on just 10-of-17 field goals in 2018. According to a tweet from UWBadgers.com's Mike Lucas earlier this month, it appears injuries played a role in his ineffectiveness.

According to S&P+ ratings, UW ranked No. 125 in the nation last season, and in terms of net punting, the Badgers ranked 126th in the FBS (32.72 yards). Both Anthony Lotti (6-foot, 183 pounds) and Connor Allen (6-foot, 171 pounds) averaged under 39 yards per punt.

During Big Ten Media Days on Friday, head coach Paul Chryst was asked if he saw improvements in the punting unit this spring. He noted it's an area the team needs to get better at, but that task does not rest solely on Lotti.

"I think we got to be better with that unit, and I think we got an opportunity to be better in all our special teams," Chryst said. "We're going to need that because we're going to need to be the best team we can be. We're going to need all three phases, so certainly the punting - but I think all-in-all, special teams - it's an area where if we want to be as good as we can be, we've got to improve in really all of those areas."

Lotti and Allen both return as experienced punters for their final season at Wisconsin. The former appeared to punt the ball better during the spring, and a big senior campaign could greatly help Wisconsin's punt and, subsequently, defensive units.

Since he stepped foot in Madison, junior Adam Bay (6-foot, 223 pounds) has locked down long snapping duties on both field goals and punt coverage units. That will not change entering his third year in the program.

The same can be said for the kickoff coverage unit, barring injury or unforeseen circumstance, as Zach Hintze (6-foot, 199 pounds) asserted himself the past two seasons. Last year, 54 of his 66 kickoffs resulted in touchbacks. As noted by UW, Hintze ranked No. 7 in the nation in that category and the best in the Big Ten. In his career heading into the 2019 season, nearly 75 percent of the redshirt senior's kickoffs have ended up as said touchbacks. His leg will likely continue to be an asset to the Badgers.

For placekicking, Hintze and redshirt sophomore Colin Larsh (5-foot-10, 184 pounds) both appear to be in the running to handle those duties. In spring practice sessions open to the media, Larsh worked most of the time as the first kicker up and may be a bit more accurate, though Hintze appeared to have the stronger leg.