2019 Wisconsin fall camp preview: Special teams look to improve
In less than one month, Wisconsin will open fall camp in preparation for the 2019 season-opener against South Florida.
Gone is fan favorite Rafael Gaglianone, and Wisconsin will now turn to two walk-ons to help fill that void at placekicker. Work to ensure improvements on the other special teams units is also on the horizon for coordinator Chris Haering.
Miss a position? Catch up here: | Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends | Offensive Line | Defensive Line | Outside Linebackers | Inside Linebackers | Cornerbacks | Safeties |
|Player
|2019 Eligibility
|Notes
|
Anthony Lotti
|
Senior
|
32 punts, 38.6 yards per punt, 14 inside the 20-yard line in 2018
|
Connor Allen
|
Redshirt senior
|
22 punts, 37.5 yards per punt, eight inside the 20-yard line in 2018
|
Conor Schlichting
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Did not play in 2018
|Player
|2019 Eligibility
|Notes
|
Collin Larsh
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Did not play in 2018
|
Zach Hintze
|
Redshirt senior
|
0-for-1 FGs in 2018; 66 kickoffs, 54 touchbacks in 2018
|
Blake Wilcox
|
Freshman
|
2019 walk-on signee; Under-Armour All-America Game participant
|Player
|2019 Eligibility
|Notes
|
Adam Bay
|
Junior
|
Played in 27 career games
|
Josh Bernhagen
|
Redshirt junior
|
Did not play in 2018
|
Peter Bowden
|
Freshman
|
2019 walk-on signee
WHAT TO WATCH: HOW CAN SPECIAL TEAMS IMPROVE OVERALL?
Last season, the clichéd "third phase" of the game struggled for Wisconsin. A normally reliable Gaglianone connected on just 10-of-17 field goals in 2018. According to a tweet from UWBadgers.com's Mike Lucas earlier this month, it appears injuries played a role in his ineffectiveness.
According to S&P+ ratings, UW ranked No. 125 in the nation last season, and in terms of net punting, the Badgers ranked 126th in the FBS (32.72 yards). Both Anthony Lotti (6-foot, 183 pounds) and Connor Allen (6-foot, 171 pounds) averaged under 39 yards per punt.
During Big Ten Media Days on Friday, head coach Paul Chryst was asked if he saw improvements in the punting unit this spring. He noted it's an area the team needs to get better at, but that task does not rest solely on Lotti.
"I think we got to be better with that unit, and I think we got an opportunity to be better in all our special teams," Chryst said. "We're going to need that because we're going to need to be the best team we can be. We're going to need all three phases, so certainly the punting - but I think all-in-all, special teams - it's an area where if we want to be as good as we can be, we've got to improve in really all of those areas."
Lotti and Allen both return as experienced punters for their final season at Wisconsin. The former appeared to punt the ball better during the spring, and a big senior campaign could greatly help Wisconsin's punt and, subsequently, defensive units.
Since he stepped foot in Madison, junior Adam Bay (6-foot, 223 pounds) has locked down long snapping duties on both field goals and punt coverage units. That will not change entering his third year in the program.
The same can be said for the kickoff coverage unit, barring injury or unforeseen circumstance, as Zach Hintze (6-foot, 199 pounds) asserted himself the past two seasons. Last year, 54 of his 66 kickoffs resulted in touchbacks. As noted by UW, Hintze ranked No. 7 in the nation in that category and the best in the Big Ten. In his career heading into the 2019 season, nearly 75 percent of the redshirt senior's kickoffs have ended up as said touchbacks. His leg will likely continue to be an asset to the Badgers.
For placekicking, Hintze and redshirt sophomore Colin Larsh (5-foot-10, 184 pounds) both appear to be in the running to handle those duties. In spring practice sessions open to the media, Larsh worked most of the time as the first kicker up and may be a bit more accurate, though Hintze appeared to have the stronger leg.
|Position
|First-team
|Second-team
|
Punter
|
Anthony Lotti
|
Connor Allen
|
Kickoff specialist
|
Zach Hintze
|
Collin Larsh
|
Placekicker
|
Collin Larsh
|
Zach Hintze
|
Longsnapper
|
Adam Bay
|
Josh Bernhagen
|
Kickoff return
|
Aron Cruickshank
|
Faion Hicks
|
Punt return
|
Jack Dunn
|
Danny Davis
LAST NOTE ON SPECIAL TEAMS: CAN RETURN GAMES TAKE THE NEXT STEP?
It will be interesting to see if the return games improve in 2019. Aron Cruickshank (5-foot-9, 161 pounds) averaged 20.5 yards per kickoff return last season as a true freshman. How the speedy sophomore and the unit as a whole take their next steps forward will be worth watching.
During the spring, cornerback Faion Hicks (5-foot-10, 187 pounds), running back Isaac Guerendo (6-foot, 208 pounds) and wide receiver A.J. Abbott (6-foot-2, 182 pounds) all took turns returning kickoffs as well. Will wide receiver Kendric Pyror (5-foot-11, 186 pounds), who was listed on the depth chart last year, have an opportunity to make an impact as well?
In the punt return game, wide receiver Jack Dunn (5-foot-7, 172 pounds) averaged just 5.5 yards per return with a long of 15 in 2018. Any improvement there from the former walk-on will help field position. On last year's depth charts, Danny Davis (6-foot, 204 pounds) held the No. 2 spot.