The Sweet 16/Elite 8 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level. Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

No. 1: Offensive tackle Bryce Benhart

Offers: Iowa State, Minnesota, Michigan, Notre Dame, Northwestern, UCLA, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 2 The Word: Things appeared to be trending in Wisconsin's direction after the staff got Bryce Benhart on campus for an official visit the weekend of June 15. But heading into the fall, the three-star tackle doesn't appear to be in any rush to make a final decision. With that, it will be interesting to see how long the Badgers are willing to wait before making more offers at the position. Nebraska, Tennessee and Minnesota are also believed to be strong contenders in Benhart's recruitment. _________________________________________________

No. 2: Defensive tackle Isaiah Gibson

Top 7: Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 4 The Word: Isaiah Gibson was working with a top five this summer, but that recently expanded to seven after he received new offers from Georgia and Florida. Wisconsin is still believed to be one of his favorites, but Gibson's recruitment has changed quite a bit in the last few weeks. Gibson took official visits to Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin in the month of June. He has yet to determine what to do with his remaining two officials. “I am supposed to be committing Sept. 19, so I might move them up or I might not even take them,” Gibson told Rivals.com. ___________________________________________________

No. 3: Defensive tackle Rodas Johnson