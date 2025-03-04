Badgers dip back into New Zealand to land 2026 guard Jordan Ball

Late Monday evening, the Badgers want back overseas to secure a commitment from Jackson Ball , a 6-foot-4 guard who plays for Hawke's Bay in the same country.

In the 2025 recruiting class, Wisconsin went into New Zealand and signed Hayden Jones .

"I am grateful and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Wisconsin," Ball wrote on Instagram. "Huge thanks to Coach Gard and the rest of the Wisconsin coaching team for this opportunity. I can’t wait to put on the Wisconsin singlet.

"I would also like to acknowledge coach Aidan Daly for all the time and effort he has given me. Truly appreciate the belief he has shown in me since the first day I dribbled a basketball."

Staff member Kirk Penney, a New Zealand native himself, was instrumental in landing Ball, who has represented his country at the FIBA U16 and U17 levels during his playing career.

Ball and Jones also played together on the U17 World Cup team.

Ball joins a 2026 class for Wisconsin that previously included LaTrevion Fenderson.