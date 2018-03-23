The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level. Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network. JUNE | JULY | AUGUST | SEPTEMBER | OCTOBER | NOVEMBER | DECEMBER | JANUARY | FEBRUARY |

No. 1: Offensive tackle Bryce Benhart

Offers: Iowa State, Minnesota, Michigan, Notre Dame, Northwestern, UCLA, Oklahoma State and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 1 The Word: Minnesota offensive tackle Bryce Benhart, who has kept his recruitment relatively quiet, holds onto the No. 1 spot in the Sweet 16 for the second month in a row. The three-star prospect picked up an offer from Wisconsin during camp in June, returned to campus this fall for UW's win against Utah State and was also in town for the Badgers' victory over Michigan in November. "The Badgers are very high on the list," Bryce's father, Gene, told BadgerBlitz.com. "We are impressed with everything top to bottom. He is a fit for what they are looking for in both a person and a player. "He (Bryce) has a few schools he likes better than others. Still working through the process, though." Wisconsin would love to pair Benhart with current commits Logan Brown and Joe Tippmann in the 2019 class. _________________________________________________

No. 2: Athlete Steele Chambers

Offers: Wisconsin, Clemson, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 3 The Word: Steele Chambers, who is being recruited as a running back by Wisconsin, visited Wisconsin for the first time from March 4-5. The three-star prospect picked up an offer from the Badgers last summer. "Coach (John) Settle really likes my combination of size and speed and feels I'm perfect for their system," Chambers told BadgerBlitz.com. "Between speed sweeps up the middle, off-tackle and passing out of backfield, Wisconsin is true to the running game, which is like my high school offense and I really like that. I have been told my work ethic is similar to Melvin Gordon. He would rather skip something fun and get a workout in." ___________________________________________________

No. 3: Athlete Da'Shaun Brown