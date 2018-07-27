The Sweet 16/Elite 8 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level. Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network. JUNE | JULY | AUGUST | SEPTEMBER | OCTOBER | NOVEMBER | DECEMBER | JANUARY | FEBRUARY | MARCH | APRIL | MAY | JUNE |

No. 1: Outside linebacker Spencer Lytle

Top 2: Clemson and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 1 The Word: Three-star outside linebacker Spencer Lytle stays in the No. 1 spot after a strong official visit to Wisconsin in June. A decision is planned for Aug. 4, with UW and Clemson atop his list of potential schools. ___________________________________________________

No. 2: Offensive tackle Bryce Benhart

Offers: Iowa State, Minnesota, Michigan, Notre Dame, Northwestern, UCLA, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 2 The Word: Things seem to be trending in Wisconsin's direction after the staff got Bryce Benhart on campus for an official visit the weekend of June 15. The three-star tackle is also believed to be looking strongly at Nebraska, Tennessee and Minnesota, though a timetable for a decision has not yet been established. _________________________________________________

No. 3: Defensive tackle Rodas Johnson

Offers: Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 4 The Word: Four-star defensive tackle Rodas Johnson returned to the Sweet 16 last month after a lengthy absence. The Badgers got the standout from Ohio on campus last month for an official visit and could very well lead at this point in his recruitment. Johnson's next stop is to Texas for another official. _________________________________________________

No. 4: Defensive tackle Isaiah Gibson