Wisconsin's Sweet 16: May Edition for the 2019 class
The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.
No. 1: Offensive tackle Bryce Benhart
Offers: Iowa State, Minnesota, Michigan, Notre Dame, Northwestern, UCLA, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others
Previous Rank: 1
The Word: Minnesota offensive tackle Bryce Benhart, who has kept his recruitment relatively quiet, holds onto the No. 1 spot in the Sweet 16 for the fourth month in a row. And with top Wisconsin offensive line targets John Olmestead, Andrew Kristofic and Quinn Carroll now committed to Notre Dame, the three-star prospect from Lakeville North is even more important for the Badgers in this class.
Wisconsin would love to pair Benhart with current commits Logan Brown and Joe Tippmann in the 2019 class. Tennessee has become a strong contender as of late for Benhart, with a number of other programs keeping in close contact. Look for him to start lining up visits this summer.
No. 2: Running back Patrick Garwo
Top 6: Boston College, North Carolina, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia and Wisconsin
Previous Rank: 3
The Word: With Wisconsin looking to take two running backs in the 2019 class, Patrick Garwo is the top uncommitted option to pair with current in-state commit Julius Davis. The four-star prospect recently included UW in his top six schools.
"They are a great running team and school in general," Garwo said of Wisconsin. "That's high-level football. They run the ball and aren't afraid to play people early. I have a lot of family out there too which helps them a little."
No. 3: Outside linebacker Lance Dixon
Offers: Boston College, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin, among others
Previous Rank: 6
The Word: Wisconsin has stiff competition for Lance Dixon, but the Badgers did a good job with the three-star linebacker during his visit in March. He will back on campus the weekend of June 1 for an official visit.
“I have Wisconsin and Penn State that are set right now, and they are both in June,” Dixon told Rivals.com. “I want to get (a decision) over and done with before the season starts so I don’t have to worry about it. These are most definitely key visits. I am definitely most interested in both of those schools. They would probably be my most interest right now.”
In the 2018 recruiting class, Wisconsin signed Dixon's teammates at West Bloomfield High School, Taj Mustapha and A.J. Abbott.
No. 4: Outside linebacker Spencer Lytle
