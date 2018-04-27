The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level. Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network. JUNE | JULY | AUGUST | SEPTEMBER | OCTOBER | NOVEMBER | DECEMBER | JANUARY |FEBRUARY | MARCH |

No. 1: Offensive tackle Bryce Benhart

No. 2: Defensive tackle Keenau Benson

Offers: Wisconsin Previous Rank: N/A The Word: Keeanu Benton has Wisconsin on top after a recent visited netted the projected nose tackle an offer from the in-state Badgers. "The coaches at Wisconsin said they liked my athleticism, attitude and willingness to work," Benton told BadgerBlitz.com. "The people there are people who care about you as a person and not just because of how good you can play football. That really stood out to me. Wisconsin is No. 1 as of now, I really like them." "Not yet," Benton added when asked about a potential decision. "But I'm getting closer." ___________________________________________________

No. 3: Running back Patrick Garwo

Top 6: Boston College, North Carolina, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 10 The Word: With Wisconsin looking to take two running backs in the 2019 class, Patrick Garwo is the top uncommitted option to pair with current in-state commit Julius Davis. The four-star prospect recently included UW in his top six schools. "They are a great running team and school in general," Garwo said of Wisconsin. "That's high level football. They run the ball and aren't afraid to play people early. I have a lot of family out there too which helps them a little." ___________________________________________________

No. 4: Cornerback Semar Melvin