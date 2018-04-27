The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
No. 1: Offensive tackle Bryce Benhart
Offers: Iowa State, Minnesota, Michigan, Notre Dame, Northwestern, UCLA, Oklahoma Stateand Wisconsin, among others
Previous Rank: 1
The Word: Minnesota offensive tackle Bryce Benhart, who has kept his recruitment relatively quiet, holds onto the No. 1 spot in the Sweet 16 for the third month in a row. And with Wisconsin offensive line targets John Olmestead and Andrew Kristofic now committed to Notre Dame - Quinn Carroll will likely do the same this spring - the three-star prospect from Lakeville North is now even more critical recruit in this class.
Wisconsin would love to pair Benhart with current commits Logan Brown and Joe Tippmann in the 2019 class. Tennessee has become a strong contender as of late for Benhart, with a number of other programs keeping in close contact.
No. 2: Defensive tackle Keenau Benson
Offers: Wisconsin
Previous Rank: N/A
The Word: Keeanu Benton has Wisconsin on top after a recent visited netted the projected nose tackle an offer from the in-state Badgers.
"The coaches at Wisconsin said they liked my athleticism, attitude and willingness to work," Benton told BadgerBlitz.com. "The people there are people who care about you as a person and not just because of how good you can play football. That really stood out to me. Wisconsin is No. 1 as of now, I really like them."
"Not yet," Benton added when asked about a potential decision. "But I'm getting closer."
No. 3: Running back Patrick Garwo
Top 6: Boston College, North Carolina, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia and Wisconsin
Previous Rank: 10
The Word: With Wisconsin looking to take two running backs in the 2019 class, Patrick Garwo is the top uncommitted option to pair with current in-state commit Julius Davis. The four-star prospect recently included UW in his top six schools.
"They are a great running team and school in general," Garwo said of Wisconsin. "That's high level football. They run the ball and aren't afraid to play people early. I have a lot of family out there too which helps them a little."
No. 4: Cornerback Semar Melvin
