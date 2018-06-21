Wisconsin's Sweet 16: June Edition for the 2019 class
The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.
JUNE | JULY | AUGUST | SEPTEMBER | OCTOBER | NOVEMBER | DECEMBER | JANUARY | FEBRUARY | MARCH | APRIL | MAY |
No. 1: Outside linebacker Spencer Lytle
Previous Rank: 4
The Word: Spencer Lytle jumps to the No. 1 spot after a strong official visit to Wisconsin at the start of the month. A decision is expected in the very near future, with UW and Clemson atop his list of potential schools.
___________________________________________________
No. 2: Offensive tackle Bryce Benhart
Offers: Iowa State, Minnesota, Michigan, Notre Dame, Northwestern, UCLA, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others
Previous Rank: 1
The Word: Things seem to be trending in Wisconsin's direction after the staff got Bryce Benhart on campus for an official visit the weekend of June 15. The three-star tackle is also believed to be looking strongly at Nebraska and Minnesota, though a timetable for a decision has not yet been established.
_________________________________________________
No. 3: Defensive tackle Isaiah Gibson
Top 10: Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin
Previous Rank: 7
The Word: Isaiah Gibson keeps climbing the Sweet 16 list after a strong official visit to Wisconsin this month. The three-star prospect has also taken officials to Minnesota and Purdue, with a decision expected to come in September, if not sooner.
___________________________________________________
No. 4: Defensive tackle Rodas Johnson
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news