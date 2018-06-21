Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-21 08:08:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin's Sweet 16: June Edition for the 2019 class

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.

Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.

JUNE | JULY | AUGUST | SEPTEMBER | OCTOBER | NOVEMBER | DECEMBER | JANUARY | FEBRUARY | MARCH | APRIL | MAY |

No. 1: Outside linebacker Spencer Lytle 

Top 2: Clemson and Wisconsin

Previous Rank: 4

The Word: Spencer Lytle jumps to the No. 1 spot after a strong official visit to Wisconsin at the start of the month. A decision is expected in the very near future, with UW and Clemson atop his list of potential schools.

___________________________________________________

No. 2: Offensive tackle Bryce Benhart

Offers: Iowa State, Minnesota, Michigan, Notre Dame, Northwestern, UCLA, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others

Previous Rank: 1

The Word: Things seem to be trending in Wisconsin's direction after the staff got Bryce Benhart on campus for an official visit the weekend of June 15. The three-star tackle is also believed to be looking strongly at Nebraska and Minnesota, though a timetable for a decision has not yet been established.

_________________________________________________

No. 3: Defensive tackle Isaiah Gibson

Top 10: Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin

Previous Rank: 7

The Word: Isaiah Gibson keeps climbing the Sweet 16 list after a strong official visit to Wisconsin this month. The three-star prospect has also taken officials to Minnesota and Purdue, with a decision expected to come in September, if not sooner.

___________________________________________________

No. 4: Defensive tackle Rodas Johnson

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}