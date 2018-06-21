The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level. Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network. JUNE | JULY | AUGUST | SEPTEMBER | OCTOBER | NOVEMBER | DECEMBER | JANUARY | FEBRUARY | MARCH | APRIL | MAY |

No. 1: Outside linebacker Spencer Lytle

Top 2: Clemson and Wisconsin Previous Rank: 4 The Word: Spencer Lytle jumps to the No. 1 spot after a strong official visit to Wisconsin at the start of the month. A decision is expected in the very near future, with UW and Clemson atop his list of potential schools. ___________________________________________________

No. 2: Offensive tackle Bryce Benhart

Offers: Iowa State, Minnesota, Michigan, Notre Dame, Northwestern, UCLA, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others Previous Rank: 1 The Word: Things seem to be trending in Wisconsin's direction after the staff got Bryce Benhart on campus for an official visit the weekend of June 15. The three-star tackle is also believed to be looking strongly at Nebraska and Minnesota, though a timetable for a decision has not yet been established. _________________________________________________

No. 3: Defensive tackle Isaiah Gibson

No. 4: Defensive tackle Rodas Johnson