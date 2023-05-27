Wisconsin Badgers Sweet 16: May Edition for the 2024 class
The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level.
Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network.
No. 16: Offensive tackle Kevin Heywood
Offers: Auburn, Kentucky, Penn State, USC, Wisconsin, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Stanford, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others
Official visits: Wisconsin (June 2), Kentucky (June 9), Auburn (June 16), USC (June 23)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Word: Kevin Heywood seems to be a Penn State lean, but there are a number of other schools pushing for his commitment, including Wisconsin, Kentucky, Auburn and USC, which are all set to host him for official visits in June.
No. 15: Cornerback Xavier Lucas
Offers: Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Miami (FL), Michigan, Oregon State, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others
Official visits: Wisconsin (June 2), Illinois (June 9), Iowa (June 23)
Previous Rank: N/A
The Word: It's shaping up to be a Big Ten battle for Florida cornerback Xavier Lucas. The three-star prospect from Dillard High School plans to visit Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin in June. Lucas' preference is to play cornerback at the next level. Florida State is also heavily involved.
"Coach Pat Lambert (laughing)," Lucas told Rivals.com. "His energy. He is enthusiastic and shows a lot of love. He checks up on me often."
No. 14: Defensive end Hank Weber
