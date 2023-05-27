The Sweet 16 ranking is based on a combination of three factors: position need, interest in Wisconsin and talent level. Note: All quotes used in this report are from the Rivals.com network. RELATED: QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL | DL | ILB | OLB | CBs | SAF | OFFICIAL VISITOR LIST |



No. 16: Offensive tackle Kevin Heywood

No. 15: Cornerback Xavier Lucas

Offers: Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Miami (FL), Michigan, Oregon State, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others Official visits: Wisconsin (June 2), Illinois (June 9), Iowa (June 23) Previous Rank: N/A The Word: It's shaping up to be a Big Ten battle for Florida cornerback Xavier Lucas. The three-star prospect from Dillard High School plans to visit Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin in June. Lucas' preference is to play cornerback at the next level. Florida State is also heavily involved. "Coach Pat Lambert (laughing)," Lucas told Rivals.com. "His energy. He is enthusiastic and shows a lot of love. He checks up on me often."

No. 14: Defensive end Hank Weber