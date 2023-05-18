Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the running backs.
With proven tailbacks Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi atop the depth chart, the dominant storyline during spring camp focused on Wisconsin's No. 3 option(s). Third-back Jackson Acker was limited for much of the spring, which allowed for Cade Yacamelli and Grover Bortolotti to see extended reps. Who steps into that role will be interesting to follow this fall.
On the recruiting front, the Badgers are looking to take two scholarship backs in the 2024. The staff has also kicked the tires on portal options at tailback with Mellusi entering his final season and Allen potentially headed to the NFL in 2024.
Wisconsin Running Backs on Projected 2023 Fall Roster