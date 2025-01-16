Badgers keeping up with DB Messiah Tilson through safety coach transition

Rockford, Illinois native Messiah Tilson has remained a top target at safety for the Badgers in the 2026 class through the transition from Alex Grinch to new safeties coach Jack Cooper. But it's been other members of Wisconsin's staff that have maintained a relationship through the coaching switch.

Tilson told BadgerBlitz.com that Director of Recruiting Pat Lambert has been his main contact, and assistant director of player personnel Izayah Green-May spent the most time with him when he visited for the Oregon game on Nov. 16.

“It was a very good environment. Loved being up there with those guys, and they definitely showed me they’re gonna recruit me heavily, showing love. It was a little cold — very cold — it was a good game though," he said.