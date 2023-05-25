As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Over the last two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com brought you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We discussed the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

On the field, the top story at cornerback this spring was the play of Ricardo Hallman. The third-year defensive back played as well as anyone on the defense through 15 practices.

"Consistency," head coach Luke Fickell said when asked about what's stood out in regards to Hallman. "I think that if you ask me in particular one guy that’s been as consistent as anybody, I’d say Ricardo.

"We try to strive to not be that occasionally great but being consistently good, which then turns into consistently really good, and then in the long run makes you great. If I were to pick one, I’d say Ricardo every day has been consistently good and you’ve seen him grow and get better."

Away from the field, another top storyline was the transfer portal. The Badgers saw three young corners enter in late April: Avyonne Jones, Al Ashford and A'Khoury Lyde. That trio was passed up by Jace Arnold and Jonas Duclona during camp. With spots available, the staff was active in the portal this spring and recently hit on Nyzier Fourqurean, a former Division 2 All-American at Grand Valley State.

In the 2024 recruiting class, Wisconsin is set to host a number of cornerbacks for official visits next month. The staff will likely look to add at least two scholarship players to the position in this cycle.