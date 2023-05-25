News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2024 cornerbacks

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the last two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com brought you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We discussed the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we take a look at the cornerbacks.

RELATED: QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL | DL | ILB | OLB |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Three-star cornerback Kaj Sanders will visit Wisconsin officially in late May.
Three-star cornerback Kaj Sanders will visit Wisconsin officially in late May.

On the field, the top story at cornerback this spring was the play of Ricardo Hallman. The third-year defensive back played as well as anyone on the defense through 15 practices.

"Consistency," head coach Luke Fickell said when asked about what's stood out in regards to Hallman. "I think that if you ask me in particular one guy that’s been as consistent as anybody, I’d say Ricardo.

"We try to strive to not be that occasionally great but being consistently good, which then turns into consistently really good, and then in the long run makes you great. If I were to pick one, I’d say Ricardo every day has been consistently good and you’ve seen him grow and get better."

Away from the field, another top storyline was the transfer portal. The Badgers saw three young corners enter in late April: Avyonne Jones, Al Ashford and A'Khoury Lyde. That trio was passed up by Jace Arnold and Jonas Duclona during camp. With spots available, the staff was active in the portal this spring and recently hit on Nyzier Fourqurean, a former Division 2 All-American at Grand Valley State.

In the 2024 recruiting class, Wisconsin is set to host a number of cornerbacks for official visits next month. The staff will likely look to add at least two scholarship players to the position in this cycle.

Wisconsin Cornerbacks on Projected Fall 2023 Roster
Player Eligibility  Player Eligibility 

Alexander Smith

Sixth year

*Lee Hutton

Second year

Jason Maitre

Sixth year

Jace Arnold

Second year

Max Lofy

Fourth year

A.J. Tisdell

First year

*Amaun Williams

Fourth year

Amare Snowden

First year

Nyzier Fourqurean

Third year

Jonas Duclona

First year

Ricardo Hallman

Third year



*Indicates a preferred walk-on

TOP TARGETS

Kaj Sanders picked up an offer from Wisconsin just prior to the coaching transition from Jim Leonhard to Luke Fickell. The three-star prospect from New Jersey has official visits lined up to Wisconsin, South Carolina, Penn State, North Carolina and Miami. He will announce his commitment on July 30.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}