When Wisconsin offered Fort Worth, Texas native Tucker Ashford back in Mach of 2024, it was the pass-rusher's first Power 4 offer.

Nearly a year later, the 2026 prospect holds 16 total offers, 13 of which are from Power 4 programs.

"Not much has changed, same work ethic," he told BadgerBlitz.com. "Now we’re thinking about what schools are gonna be the best, not what schools are gonna be the biggest.”