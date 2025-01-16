State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top Class of 2026 targets in Ohio

With Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2026 class.
Today, we continue with Ohio, a critical state for the Badgers over the last 20-plus years.
Number of Ohio athletes on the current roster (including the 2025 high school and portal classes): 7
Number of known offers extended in Ohio in 2026 class: 19
Hotspot(s): Bishop Hoban, Ironton, Springfield, St. Xavier
Notable past recruits from Ohio: Jason Chapman, Bill Nagy, Pat Muldoon, Jeff Duckworth, Chris Borland, Austin Traylor, Darius Hillary, Jesse Hayes, Rob Wheelwright, Michael Deiter, Danny Davis, Chase Wolf, Isaiah Mullens, Rodas Johnson, Jack Pugh, Markus Allen, Darryl Peterson and Jaimier Scott, among others.