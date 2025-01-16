Texas DL Jake Johnson previews upcoming visit to Madison

Prosper, Texas native Jake Johnson is no stranger to Wisconsin football. The defensive linemen visited Madison for the Badgers' prime time showdown with Penn State this fall. The trip was productive in that Johnson left with a Wisconsin offer in hand, but he also got to see what being a Badger is all about.

“First of all, the vibe was incredible. Everyone came to the game. The town was shut down and packed full of partiers. Stores were shut down and full of people hanging out before the game. The whole town came together to support the team. And during the game, it got sold out to the point where they had to call timeouts because they couldn’t hear the play-calls. It was just an incredible treat," he told BadgerBlitz.com.