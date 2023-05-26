Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2024 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we conclude with a look at the safeties. RELATED: QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL | DL | ILB | OLB | CBs |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Three-star safety Kahmir Prescott committed to Wisconsin in April.

"Wisconsin's three-safety look" was a common written phrase throughout spring camp. In the Badgers' "dollar" package, Hunter Wohler was often lined up right next to the inside linebackers, Travian Blaylock was about 15 yards out from the line of scrimmage in a traditional safety look, with Kamo'i Latu back slightly further as the deep safety. "The biggest thing is that new three-safety look that we’ve been running a lot of," Wohler explained. "That’s the biggest adjustment is I have to know a little bit more of a linebacker position and understand the responsibilities and the fits that they have." Colin Hitschler also has a budding star in Austin Brown. At Cincinnati, Hitschler and the staff recruited the former three-star prospect and tried to bring him aboard with the Bearcats. "Exactly what we’re getting here is what we thought in recruiting," Hitschler said. "He’s just a really intelligent kid who loves ball and has a great personality. Works really hard. He’s going to be a really good football player. It’s just a matter of time before he’s special. He’s smart, works really hard and is an instinctual football player that can do a lot of different things really well and I’m excited to see what Austin does this year." On the recruiting front this spring, Wisconsin landed Kahmir Prescott, a versatile defensive back from Philadelphia. Next month, the staff is expected to host a handful of projected safeties for official visits.

COMMITTED PROSPECTS

Kahmir Prescott, Wisconsin's most recent pledge in the 2024 class, chose the Badgers in late April from a top five that also included Penn State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Michigan State. "He's still learning the game and he's so raw, but he can do everything at safety," former Northeast head coach Eric Clark told BadgerBlitz.com. "He can be an overhang guy in the flat and hit people. He can be a single-high over the receiver and have range from the deep middle and from sideline to sideline. He can play all different types of hybrid roles as well and he has the speed to do all of that. "Another thing he hangs his hat on is his natural cornerback abilities, so he can play man to man from the slot or even as an outside cornerback. I think he is a complete DB because he's strong, physical and fast. His ball skills are also amazing and he wins those 50/50 balls. There's not a whole lot of players who can do what he can do."

TOP TARGETS