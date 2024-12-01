Wisconsin Badgers Transfer Portal Tracker

It's setting up to be another busy two weeks of movement on Wisconsin's roster, with transfers being announced and the coaching staff eyeing potential incoming prospects for the 2025 season and beyond. Here's a look at the Badgers who have announced they will be leaving, plus some transfers from across the country who have known offers from the coaching staff. Follow all of the transfer portal happenings on a national scale on the brand new Transfer Tracker. It includes drop-down items specifically for the Transfer Portal in the menu bar. The Transfer Portal is already starting to heat up, but the official opening of the entry window for all players is Dec. 9 through Dec. 28. The Transfer Portal Main Page is the hub where all national content will be hosted, just like for the FB Recruiting and BB Recruiting main pages. There is also a Transfer Portal Message Board, hosted on the national forums. UPDATED ON 12/1/2024

ENTERED THE PORTAL

Leon Lowery entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1 after one season at Wisconsin. A starter (12 games with 11 starts). for the Badgers in 2024, the former three-star prospect had 29 tackles, 11 pressures and just one sack this fall during a rather lackluster campaign. The Syracuse transfer committed to Wisconsin shortly after his official visit last winter. Lowery backed away from that decision but rejoined UW's portal class shortly after. Over two seasons with the Orange, Lowery played in 25 games with 14 starts. He accumulated 71 total tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks during that time span. Lowery has one year of eligibility remaining at the school of his choice.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Cole LaCrue announced his plans to transfer on Nov. 21. He is the first known player to enter the portal in this cycle for the Badgers. A former three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, LaCrue did not see action during his time in Madison. He originally committed to head coach Paul Chryst before he was fired. Luke Fickell and then-coordinator Phil Longo hung onto his pledge in that cycle.



PROJECTED SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION

KNOWN TRANSFER PORTAL OFFERS

TRANSFER PORTAL COMMITMENTS