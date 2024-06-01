Advertisement
Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2025 class: June Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
With Wisconsin currently holding 11 commitments in the rising senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the sixth edition of the State of the 2025 Class, which runs on the first of each month.

Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

RELATED: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OL | DL | OLBs | ILBs | CBs | SAF |

QUARTERBACKS

Wisconsin quarterback commit Landyn Locke.
Wisconsin quarterback commit Landyn Locke.

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2025 class.

Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star quarterback Landyn Locke.

Top targets: N/A

Scholarship senior: Tyler Van Dyke

What's next?

Position coach Phil Longo has a nice prospect in Locke, who is bigger and more athletic than his older brother (Braedyn Locke). He will almost certainly be the only quarterback Wisconsin takes in this cycle.

RUNNING BACKS

Wisconsin tailback target Byron Louis.
Wisconsin tailback target Byron Louis. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback in the 2025 class.

Top target(s): Byron Louis, Javin Gordon, John Forster

Scholarship seniors: Chez Mellusi, Tawee Walker

What's next?

Taking one scholarship running back makes sense after signing three in the 2024 class. From the group above, Louis is atop Wisconsin's wishlist, but the four-star prospect will be tough to get out of the state of Florida. Gordon and Forster are in the tier, and each will visit on the second and third weekend of June, respectively.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Wisconsin wide receiver commit Cameron Miller.
Wisconsin wide receiver commit Cameron Miller. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
