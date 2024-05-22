With official visits right around the corner, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the current recruiting cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2025 class. We will discuss the current commits, as well as who is most interested in the Badgers heading into the summer. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with a look at the wide receivers. RELATED: QBs | RBs |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Junior wide receiver Cameron Miller is committed to Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is expected to open fall camp with 11 scholarship receivers after adding Joseph Griffin Jr. via the portal and removing Haakon Anderson's walk-on tag this spring. Will Pauling and Trech Kekahuna looked excellent in the slot during camp, and four-star signee Kyan Berry-Johnson also got his feet wet as an early enrollee. Michigan State transfer Tyrell Henry could work inside as well. On the outside, Bryson Green, Vinny Anthony, CJ Williams and Quincy Burroughs were the top four, and it will be interesting to see what Griffin can do when he arrives this summer. On the recruiting front, Wisconsin recently landed Cameron Miller and are likely looking for two more players at the position in this cycle.

COMMITTED PROSPECT

Wisconsin hosted Cameron Miller, an athlete from New Jersey, for the first time on March 22. At time time, Kentucky was believed to be the front-runner from a top five that also included UW, Rutgers and Syracuse. That visit, however, put the Badgers in front and they never looked back. Wisconsin is expected to get Miller back on campus for an official visit the weekend of May 31. "Ultimately Wisconsin was the right fit for him," Winslow Township High School head coach Bill Belton told BadgerBlitz.com. "When picking a school we tell our student athletes to look at fit, education and if that school is a place you can see yourself living without football. Wisconsin checked those three boxes for him. Obviously the staff they have there is great, and Cam really connected with Coach (Phil) Longo and Coach (Kenny) Guiton. Coach Pat (Lambert) and Coach Fick (Luke Fickell) were also involved in his recruitment, so it was a team effort. They made him feel welcome there and part of their family. That really sold him on Wisconsin."

WHO TO WATCH IN JUNE