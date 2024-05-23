Advertisement
Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2025 tight ends

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
With official visits right around the corner, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the current recruiting cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2025 class. We will discuss the current commits, as well as who is most interested in the Badgers heading into the summer.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the tight ends.

RELATED: QBs | RBs | WRs |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Three-star tight end Reiman Zebert is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2025 recruiting class.
Wisconsin's tight ends room still feels like it's a year away from being high-end contributors in Phil Longo's offense. Veteran Riley Nowakowski is expected to be a big contributor again this year, with youngsters Tucker Ashcraft, Jackson McGowan and JT Seagreaves behind him. The staff is also high 2024 signees Robert Booker and Grant Stec, both of whom took part in spring camp.

In the 2025 class, Wisconsin is likely looking for one scholarship tight end. No less than three prospects are scheduled to visit next month.

Wisconsin Tight Ends on Projected 2024 Fall Roster
Player Eligibility  High School Star Ranking

Mike Cerniglia Jr.

Sixth year

Riley Nowakowski

Fifth year

JT Seagreaves

Third year

Tucker Ashcraft

Second year

Jackson McGohan

Second year

*Angel Toombs

Second year

Robert Booker

First year

Grant Stec

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

WHO TO WATCH IN JUNE

Nizyi Davis could be atop Wisconsin's board at tight end in the 2025 class. The three-star prospect from Indiana visited in April and immediately set up an official with the Badgers. Kansas and Purdue are also scheduled to get officials, but there is a chance UW can close Davis out during his time on campus.

Official visits:

Wisconsin: May 31

Kansas: June 14

Purdue: June 21

