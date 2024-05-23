Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2025 tight ends
With official visits right around the corner, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the current recruiting cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2025 class. We will discuss the current commits, as well as who is most interested in the Badgers heading into the summer.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the tight ends.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Wisconsin's tight ends room still feels like it's a year away from being high-end contributors in Phil Longo's offense. Veteran Riley Nowakowski is expected to be a big contributor again this year, with youngsters Tucker Ashcraft, Jackson McGowan and JT Seagreaves behind him. The staff is also high 2024 signees Robert Booker and Grant Stec, both of whom took part in spring camp.
In the 2025 class, Wisconsin is likely looking for one scholarship tight end. No less than three prospects are scheduled to visit next month.
WHO TO WATCH IN JUNE
Nizyi Davis could be atop Wisconsin's board at tight end in the 2025 class. The three-star prospect from Indiana visited in April and immediately set up an official with the Badgers. Kansas and Purdue are also scheduled to get officials, but there is a chance UW can close Davis out during his time on campus.
Official visits:
Wisconsin: May 31
Kansas: June 14
Purdue: June 21
