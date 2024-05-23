With official visits right around the corner, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the current recruiting cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2025 class. We will discuss the current commits, as well as who is most interested in the Badgers heading into the summer.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the tight ends.

RELATED: QBs | RBs | WRs |