With official visits right around the corner, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the current recruiting cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2025 class. We will discuss the current commits, as well as who is most interested in the Badgers heading into the summer. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with a look at the offensive linemen.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Three-star in-state offensive tackle Michael Roeske is committed to Wisconsin in the 2025 class. (Rivals.com)

Depth was a significant issue for Wisconsin this spring with just 10 scholarship offensive linemen on the camp roster. That number will grow to 14 this summer when Class of 2024 signees Emerson Mandell, Derek Jensen and Ryan Cory, in addition to Vanderbilt transfer Leyton Nelson, arrive on campus. UW also added former Illinois guard Joey Okla via the portal as a preferred walk-on. Throughout camp, the starting group, from left to right, was Jack Nelson, Joe Brunner, Jake Renfro, Joe Huber and Riley Mahlman. J.P. Benzschawel is expected to be the primary interior backup, with true freshman Kevin Heywood and Leyton Nelson options at tackle. Veteran walk-on Kerry Kodanko looked like a solid No. 2 center this spring, but Huber could also bump inside, if needed. In the 2025 cycle, Wisconsin has commitments from tackles Michael Roeske and Cam Clark. First-year position coach AJ Blazek is likely looking for two more scholarship players this summer.

COMMITTED PROSPECTS

In November, Michael Roeske chose the Badgers over scholarships from Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Michigan. He was commit No. 3 for UW in the 2025 cycle, along with quarterback Landyn Locke and defensive back Remington Moss. "Coach (Jack) Bicknell and Coach (Luke) Fickell were both shocked and surprised," Roeske told BadgerBlitz.com. "Casey (Rabach) had known for the past couple days and kept him mouth shut. So Bicknell and Fickell didn't know yet. They were both ecstatic that I was committing. Fickell said we need some big bastards like you to stay in Wisconsin "I'm glad that I found such a great place like Wisconsin. They really make it feel like home. The future is bright for this program and I'm glad to say that I'm a part of it. I'm kind of glad that the recruiting process is over but I'm also glad I found such a great place to call home." Roeske is expected to visit officially the weekend of May 31.

Wisconsin offered Cam Clark, 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, in March of 2024 and hosted him for the first time this past in April. Clark racked up offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Minnesota, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and Kansas, among others, prior to his commitment. Clark is expected to visit officially the weekend of June 7. "Wisconsin just landed an intriguing player in Cam Clark. When you turn on the film, you can’t miss the frame. Standing at 6-foot-7, 285 pounds without any bad weight, he will be a strength and conditioning staff’s dream. Beyond his frame he’s a good football player and his best ball is ahead of him. "He moves well for his size which allows him to climb to the second level when run blocking. Like most young tackles he needs to improve on pass protection but that will come with time. We’ll look back on this as a good pickup for the Badgers." -Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Greg Smith

WHO TO WATCH IN JUNE