Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2025 defensive linemen

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With official visits right around the corner, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the current recruiting cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2025 class. We will discuss the current commits, as well as who is most interested in the Badgers heading into the summer.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the defensive linemen.

RELATED: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OL |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Three-star defensive end Kade Pietrzak is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2025 class.
Three-star defensive end Kade Pietrzak is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2025 class.

There was no bigger position of need for the Badgers this offseason than defensive line, a unit that was mediocre at best in 2023. Wisconsin landed Elijah Hills during the winter portal window and Brandon Lane this spring. Hills took part in camp and worked primarily in a reserve role. But Lane, who racked up 44 total tackles, 6.5 for loss, and 1.5 sacks in 2023, should be compete with projected starters James Thompson and Curt Neal this fall. Ben Barten and Hills often played with the second team this spring and showed some promising flashes, with Cade McDonald also in mix.

On the recruiting front, Wisconsin is likely looking for two or three scholarship players in the 2025 class.

Wisconsin Defensive Linemen on Projected 2024 Fall Roster
Player  Year Player (continued) Year

James Thompson

Fifth year

Jamel Howard

Second year

Cade McDonald

Fifth year

*Nolan Vils

Second year

Ben Barten

Fifth year

*Will McDonald

Second year

Elijah Hills

Fourth year

Dillan Johnson

First year

Brandon Lane

Fourth year

Ernest Willor

First year

Curt Neal

Third year

Hank Weber

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

WHO TO WATCH IN JUNE

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement