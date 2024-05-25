Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2025 defensive linemen
With official visits right around the corner, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the current recruiting cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2025 class. We will discuss the current commits, as well as who is most interested in the Badgers heading into the summer.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the defensive linemen.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
There was no bigger position of need for the Badgers this offseason than defensive line, a unit that was mediocre at best in 2023. Wisconsin landed Elijah Hills during the winter portal window and Brandon Lane this spring. Hills took part in camp and worked primarily in a reserve role. But Lane, who racked up 44 total tackles, 6.5 for loss, and 1.5 sacks in 2023, should be compete with projected starters James Thompson and Curt Neal this fall. Ben Barten and Hills often played with the second team this spring and showed some promising flashes, with Cade McDonald also in mix.
On the recruiting front, Wisconsin is likely looking for two or three scholarship players in the 2025 class.
|Player
|Year
|Player (continued)
|Year
|
Fifth year
|
Second year
|
Fifth year
|
Second year
|
Fifth year
|
Second year
|
Fourth year
|
First year
|
Fourth year
|
First year
|
Third year
|
First year
WHO TO WATCH IN JUNE
