With official visits right around the corner, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the current recruiting cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2025 class. We will discuss the current commits, as well as who is most interested in the Badgers heading into the summer. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with a look at the cornerbacks.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Three-star cornerback Remington Moss is committed to Wisconsin in the 2025 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Wisconsin has stacked talent over the last two recruiting cycles, but the veterans are expected to eat up the majority of the reps in 2024. Ricardo Hallman returns as UW's top option, and he is expected to work alongside Nyzier Fourqurean and Toledo transfer RJ Delancy. Senior Max Lofy was one of the top storylines this spring, and he'll have a chance to start in the slot this fall. On the recruiting front, Wisconsin has a commitment from Remington Moss, though the three-star prospect could also work at safety when he arrives on campus. The Badgers could host as many as nine other corners in June, though that number is expected to dwindle as prospects make commitments over the next few weeks.

COMMITTED CORNERBACKS

Though he lives in Virginia, Remington Moss has a strong connection to the University of Wisconsin. He's the cousin of the late Brent Moss, the 1994 Rose Bowl MVP and Big Ten player of the year in 1993 for the Badgers. "Just seeing him on that wall, I know he did some great things there," Remington Moss told BadgerBlitz.com. "I've always had a ton of respect for how he played ever since I started taking football serious. I always wanted to be on a wall like that, so it would be special to be on the same wall as my cousin. People still talk about him to this day and tell me about how much of a dog he was. I want people to talk about me the same way." Wisconsin is recruiting Moss as a prospect who can play cornerback or safety at the next level. "I'm really just a defensive back," Moss said. "They didn't really tell me what they wanted me to play but they do think I can play both. I'm versatile enough and I have the length to play both. I don't want to be stuck at just one thing so I like how they are recruiting me." Moss is expected to take his official visit during the weekend of June 7.

WHO TO WATCH IN JUNE