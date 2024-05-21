Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2025 running backs
With official visits right around the corner, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the current recruiting cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2025 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the running backs.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Wisconsin is expected to have eight scholarship scholarship tailbacks on the fall roster. That's a rather large number, and it will be interesting to see how the depth chart shakes out this year and into the offseason. If healthy, Chez Mellusi is likely the No. 1 option, but Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker put together a very good spring camp. Behind those two, Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli are in the next tier, but they'll be pushed this fall but the young talent at the position.
In the 2025 recruiting class, the Badgers are likely targeting just one scholarship tailback after signing three in the previous cycle. Wisconsin is expected to host at least three running backs in June, a list that includes Byron Louis, Javin Gordon and John Forster.
|Player
|Eligibility
|High School Star Ranking
|
Sixth year
|
Fifth year
|
Fourth year
|
Fourth year
|
Third year
|
Third year
|
Second year
|
First year
|
First year
|
First year
WHO TO WATCH IN JUNE
