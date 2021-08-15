Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2023 defensive linemen

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2023 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

Wisconsin's most experienced defensive linemen on the 2021 roster - tackle Keeanu Benton and end Matt Henningsen - will likely have a big decision to make this winter. Both have eligibility remaining beyond this fall, but the 2022 NFL Draft will also be an option. Beyond those two and backup tackle Bryson Williams, Ross Kolodziej's group is largely unproven, though there is intriguing young talent across the board.

"I think I've tried to sell it and I think I've tried to back it up out here by giving guys those reps," Kolodziej said on Saturday when asked about the depth on the defensive line. "You're going to get that opportunity, so what you do with it is up to you. Again, you're either going to earn the right for more reps or less reps. I like the fact right now when you sit back and look big picture - not trying to look too far ahead but when you say we're only going to travel X [amount of guys], who's that going to be? And I think that those are great problems to have where there's going to be some good football players who are not going to be eating chowder on Friday night with the team.

"Yes, to answer your question, I do think we're getting to the point where we're cultivating some depth and some competition where I think it's going to be a challenge to say, 'who's up? Who's the [No.] 2? Who's this and who's that?' Those are great things and it's a compliment to them because they've been consistent and they've continued to work and build, and they do a great job with each other and pushing each other. Obviously that's going to pay huge dividends for us this fall."

On the recruiting front, Kolodziej helped secure a commitment from three-star Curtis Neal this summer. He's now pushing to land fellow tackle Kenneth Grant, who is focused on Wisconsin, Ohio State and Michigan. At end, in-state senior Isaac Hamm remains a top priority for the Badgers.