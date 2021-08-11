 In the 2023 class, position coach Mickey Turner has extended four scholarships so far.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-11 08:01:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2023 tight ends

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2023 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the tight ends.

QBs | RBs |

Three-star tight end Kai Black is a top target for the Badgers in the 2023 class.
Three-star tight end Kai Black is a top target for the Badgers in the 2023 class.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Wisconsin has done a nice job of filling out the tight end position over the last handful of recruiting cycles. Jake Ferguson is entering what will almost certainly be his last season in Madison, but the entire group behind him has eligibility beyond this fall. Position coach Mickey Turner talked about the mix of talent and numbers at tight end before the start of fall camp.

"I think there's a good blend now," Turner said at Wisconsin's media day. "With tight end you need position, you don't just want to bring in clones every year. You need a little bit of diversity, you need guys who believe in our way of doing things, and I feel like we're on a pretty good track with that. Even the young man that is coming in next year who hasn't signed yet fits that mold. So I'm really excited to see how these next few years go, along with being pretty excited for this year, which is kind of fun as a coach.

"They all bring something to the table that can help us win. From Esh (Jack Eschenbach), Hayden (Rucci), Clay (Cundiff), Jaylan (Franklin) - you know, Cam Large is a guy that's going to be healthy going into camp. Even Cole Dakovich and Jack Pugh, when they get healthy down the road... there's not a single one where I'm like, 'I don't think he's ever going to make it here.' I believe in all these guys, which I can't say every year."

Wisconsin Tight Ends on Projected 2022 Fall Roster
Player Eligibility  High school star ranking

*Jack Eschenbach

Fifth year

Jaylan Franklin

Fifth year

Clay Cundiff

Fourth year

Hayden Rucci

Fourth year

Cam Large

Third year

Cole Dakovich

Third year

Jack Pugh

Second year

JT Seagreaves

First year
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

OFFERED PROSPECTS

Kai Black, who caught nine passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore, picked up an offer from Wisconsin during an unofficial visit in June. The three-star prospect spent much of that day in Madison with Turner by his side.

"He's (Turner) a great dude," Black told BadgerBlitz.com. "I loved my time with him up at Wisconsin. I can't stress enough how great he was to us. I love his personality and he's definitely someone I'm looking forward to building a relationship with at Wisconsin.

"I love Wisconsin and it was a great experience to be up in Madison. Compared to some of the other schools I've been to, it's a high contender for me as far as my options for college. What really surprised me the most was their stadium, actually. It seats a lot of people and everyone seems to be into Wisconsin football up there. The stadium seemed really vibrant."

Iowa and Iowa State have also extended offers to Black, who has received strong interest from Kansas State and Nebraska, among others.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}