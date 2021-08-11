Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2023 tight ends

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2023 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with a look at the tight ends. QBs | RBs |

Three-star tight end Kai Black is a top target for the Badgers in the 2023 class.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Wisconsin has done a nice job of filling out the tight end position over the last handful of recruiting cycles. Jake Ferguson is entering what will almost certainly be his last season in Madison, but the entire group behind him has eligibility beyond this fall. Position coach Mickey Turner talked about the mix of talent and numbers at tight end before the start of fall camp. "I think there's a good blend now," Turner said at Wisconsin's media day. "With tight end you need position, you don't just want to bring in clones every year. You need a little bit of diversity, you need guys who believe in our way of doing things, and I feel like we're on a pretty good track with that. Even the young man that is coming in next year who hasn't signed yet fits that mold. So I'm really excited to see how these next few years go, along with being pretty excited for this year, which is kind of fun as a coach. "They all bring something to the table that can help us win. From Esh (Jack Eschenbach), Hayden (Rucci), Clay (Cundiff), Jaylan (Franklin) - you know, Cam Large is a guy that's going to be healthy going into camp. Even Cole Dakovich and Jack Pugh, when they get healthy down the road... there's not a single one where I'm like, 'I don't think he's ever going to make it here.' I believe in all these guys, which I can't say every year."

OFFERED PROSPECTS