Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2023 tight ends
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2023 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the tight ends.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Wisconsin has done a nice job of filling out the tight end position over the last handful of recruiting cycles. Jake Ferguson is entering what will almost certainly be his last season in Madison, but the entire group behind him has eligibility beyond this fall. Position coach Mickey Turner talked about the mix of talent and numbers at tight end before the start of fall camp.
"I think there's a good blend now," Turner said at Wisconsin's media day. "With tight end you need position, you don't just want to bring in clones every year. You need a little bit of diversity, you need guys who believe in our way of doing things, and I feel like we're on a pretty good track with that. Even the young man that is coming in next year who hasn't signed yet fits that mold. So I'm really excited to see how these next few years go, along with being pretty excited for this year, which is kind of fun as a coach.
"They all bring something to the table that can help us win. From Esh (Jack Eschenbach), Hayden (Rucci), Clay (Cundiff), Jaylan (Franklin) - you know, Cam Large is a guy that's going to be healthy going into camp. Even Cole Dakovich and Jack Pugh, when they get healthy down the road... there's not a single one where I'm like, 'I don't think he's ever going to make it here.' I believe in all these guys, which I can't say every year."
|Player
|Eligibility
|High school star ranking
|
Fifth year
|
Fifth year
|
Fourth year
|
Fourth year
|
Third year
|
Third year
|
Second year
|
First year
OFFERED PROSPECTS
Kai Black, who caught nine passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore, picked up an offer from Wisconsin during an unofficial visit in June. The three-star prospect spent much of that day in Madison with Turner by his side.
"He's (Turner) a great dude," Black told BadgerBlitz.com. "I loved my time with him up at Wisconsin. I can't stress enough how great he was to us. I love his personality and he's definitely someone I'm looking forward to building a relationship with at Wisconsin.
"I love Wisconsin and it was a great experience to be up in Madison. Compared to some of the other schools I've been to, it's a high contender for me as far as my options for college. What really surprised me the most was their stadium, actually. It seats a lot of people and everyone seems to be into Wisconsin football up there. The stadium seemed really vibrant."
Iowa and Iowa State have also extended offers to Black, who has received strong interest from Kansas State and Nebraska, among others.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news