 Wisconsin Football: Joe Rudolph, Jim Leonhard, Ross Kolodziej interviews
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-14 17:30:51 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Wisconsin assistants Joe Rudolph, Jim Leonhard, Ross Kolodziej

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin completed its eighth practice of fall camp on Saturday morning.

Be sure to check out BadgerBlitz.com's report from the session, but here are video interviews with associate head coach/offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej from after practice.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH/OFFENSIVE LINE COACH JOE RUDOLPH

Topics discussed include:

*Injuries at offensive line

*True freshman Riley Mahlman

*Joe Tippmann and the battle for the center spot

*Logan Brown

*Tyler Beach

*The battle for left guard spot between Josh Seltzner and Cormac Sampson

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR JIM LEONHARD

Topics discussed include the following:

*Safeties Collin Wilder and Scott Nelson

*True freshmen Hunter Wohler and Darryl Peterson

*Outside linebacker Spencer Lytle

*Defensive end Rodas Johnson and James Thompson, Jr.

*The third cornerback spot

DEFENSIVE LINE COACH ROSS KOLODZIEJ

Topics discussed include:

*Matt Henningsen

*Rodas Johnson and James Thompson, Jr.

*Bryson Williams

*Isaiah Mullens

