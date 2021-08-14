WATCH: Wisconsin assistants Joe Rudolph, Jim Leonhard, Ross Kolodziej
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin completed its eighth practice of fall camp on Saturday morning.
Be sure to check out BadgerBlitz.com's report from the session, but here are video interviews with associate head coach/offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej from after practice.
ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH/OFFENSIVE LINE COACH JOE RUDOLPH
Topics discussed include:
*Injuries at offensive line
*True freshman Riley Mahlman
*Joe Tippmann and the battle for the center spot
*Logan Brown
*Tyler Beach
*The battle for left guard spot between Josh Seltzner and Cormac Sampson
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR JIM LEONHARD
Topics discussed include the following:
*Safeties Collin Wilder and Scott Nelson
*True freshmen Hunter Wohler and Darryl Peterson
*Outside linebacker Spencer Lytle
*Defensive end Rodas Johnson and James Thompson, Jr.
*The third cornerback spot
DEFENSIVE LINE COACH ROSS KOLODZIEJ
Topics discussed include:
*Matt Henningsen
*Rodas Johnson and James Thompson, Jr.
*Bryson Williams
*Isaiah Mullens