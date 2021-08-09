Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2023 quarterbacks
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2023 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we start with a look at the quarterbacks.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Wisconsin has just four scholarship quarterbacks on the current fall roster. Looking at the room, Graham Mertz, who started all seven games in 2020, is atop the depth chart, with Chase Wolf and Danny Vanden Boom next in line. Incoming freshman Deacon Hill will likely redshirt this fall unless something unexpected happens at the position.
Three-star Myles Burkett has been committed to the Badgers since late January, which has allowed staff member Bob Dunn and head coach Paul Chryst to focus on the 2023 class for much of the spring and summer. At this point, just two offers have been extended in the junior cycle.
OFFERED PROSPECTS
