Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2023 running backs
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2023 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the running backs.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Wisconsin currently has eight scholarship tailbacks on the 2021 roster, a group that could remain in tact the following season. All eight have eligibility remaining beyond this fall and the Badgers are not expected to take a scholarship tailback in the current senior cycle.
Second-year back Jalen Berger and Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi are penciled in atop the depth chart, but playing time for the entire group is largely wide open heading into fall camp.
"I think if you sit back and you're fair, we don't have a lot of guys who have played a lot of football," position coach Gary Brown said at Wisconsin's local media day. "So I think it's up to me and the rest of the staff to put guys out there in camp and let them compete and see where they all fall out. I think that's the fair thing to do, not only for them but for the football team."
|Player (tailback)
|Eligibility
|Player (fullback)
|Eligibility
|
Fifth year
|
Fifth year
|
Fifth year
|
Fourth year
|
Fourth year
|
|
|
Fourth year
|
Third year
|
Second year
|
Second year
|
Second year
|
Second year
OFFERED PROSPECTS
Wisconsin extended an offer to JT Smith after a strong camp performance in June. The standout from North Carolina is teammates with Curtis Neal, who is committed to the Badgers in the 2022 class.
"Me and Coach Brown - the relationship is there. He's a good person and we have a genuine connection," Smith told BadgerBlitz.com. "Coach Brown broke it down and said that he had a couple of criteria that he focuses on in a running back and that I met all those areas. He thought I made plays during camp and that's why they wanted to offer me early.
"I really like Wisconsin - I like the family feel and the whole atmosphere there. I like how they bring everyone together and that football is not first every time. They want to have deeper relationships with their players."
Smith, who rushed for 172 yards and four touchdowns last fall, also has scholarship offers from East Carolina, Minnesota and Penn State.
