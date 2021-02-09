The 2022 recruiting class is a big opportunity for the Wisconsin coaching staff. The talent level inside the state is high - 17 prospects currently have a Division 1 offer - and the Badgers have strong momentum after signing the top-ranked recruiting class in the program's history this winter.

Twenty-two scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2021 season, but it's difficult to forecast how many spots will open up coming off a free year of eligibility in college football. On average, the Badgers have signed 20.9 athletes in each cycle, dating back to 2002.

REALTED: QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL | DL | LBs | DBs |

Below is the second look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.

1.0 |