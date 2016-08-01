Projected Fall Scholarship Distribution (2018)
Position Incoming Freshmen Redshirt Freshmen Sophomore Eligibility Junior Eligibility Senior Eligibility

QB (4)

Chase Wolf

Danny Vanden Boom

Jack Coan

Alex Hornibrook

RB (6)

Nakia Watson


Jonathan Taylor


Sam Brodner

Bradrick Shaw

Chris James


Taiwan Deal

FB (1)


Alec Ingold

WR (10)

A.J. Abbott


Taj Mustapha


Aron Cruickshank


Isaac Guerendo

Cade Green


Emmet Perry

Danny Davis


Kendric Pryor

Quintez Cephus


A.J. Taylor

TE (6)

Jaylan Franklin


Cormac Sampson

Jake Ferguson

Luke Benzschawel

Kyle Penniston

Zander Neuville

OL (15)

Michael Furtney

Kayden Lyles


Logan Bruss


Tyler Beach


Alex Fenton

Cole Van Lanen


Patrick Kasl


Tyler Biadasz

Jon Dietzen


David Moorman


David Edwards

Micah Kapoi


Beau Benzschawel


Michael Deiter


Brett Connors

DE (8)

Boyd Dietzen


Isaiah Mullens

Aaron Vopal

Isaiahh Loudermilk


Keldric Preston

David Pfaff


Kraig Howe


Garrett Rand


DT (2)

Bryson Williams


Olive Sagapolu

LB (15)

Mason Platter


Jack Sanborn


CJ Goetz

Izayah Green-May

Mason Stokke


Noah Burks


Christian Bell


Griffin Grady

Zack Baun


Chris Orr


Tyler Johnson

Ryan Connelly


TJ Edwards


Andrew Van Ginkel


Arrington Farrar

CB (9)

Alex Smith


Travian Blaylock


Donte Burton


Rachad Wildgoose

Faion Hicks


Deron Harrell

Madison Cone


Dontye Carriere-Williams


Caesar Williams



S (7)

Reggie Pearson

Scott Nelson

Seth Currens


Eric Burrell

Patrick Johnson

D'Cota Dixon


Evan Bondoc

ST (3)

Adam Bay

Anthony Lotti

Rafael Gaglianone


P.J. Rosowski

Class Total

20

13

21

16

17

Grand Total

20/85

33/85

54/85

70/85

87/85

Walk-ons

Jack Eschenbach


Marty Strey


John Chenal


Andrew Lyons


Brady Schipper


Nate Carter


Mike Gregorie


John Torchio

Matt Henningsen


Jake Collinsworth


Hunter Johnson


Collin Larsh


Michael Balistreri


Sam DeLany


Ethan Cesarz


Coy Wanner


Josh Seltzner


Blake Smithback


Tyler Mais


Ryan O'Connell


Jake Benzing


Brad Laufenberg


Conor Schlichting

Collin Wilder


Cristian Volpentesta


Jack Dunn


Hegeman Tiedt


Gabe Lloyd


Garrett Groshek


Mike Maskalunas


Adam Krumholz


Josh Bernhagen


Kobe Knaak

Zach Hintze


Connor Allen


Gunnar Roberge


Jason Erdmann

Mark Saari


Chris Clementi


Paul Jackson
Projected Fall Scholarship Distribution (2019)
Position Incoming Freshmen Redshirt Freshmen Sophomore Eligibility Junior Eligibility Senior Eligibility

QB (5)

Graham Mertz

Chase Wolf

Danny Vanden Boom

Jack Coan

Alex Hornibrook

RB (5)

Julius Davis


Nakia Watson

Jonathan Taylor


Sam Brodner

Bradrick Shaw

FB (0)


WR (12)

Nolan Groulx


Marcus Graham

A.J. Abbott


Taj Mustapha


Isaac Guerendo


Cade Green


Emmet Perry


Aron Cruickshank


Danny Davis


Kendric Pryor


Quintez Cephus


A.J. Taylor

TE (6)

Hayden Rucci

Jaylan Franklin


Cormac Sampson

Jake Ferguson

Luke Benzschawel

Kyle Penniston

OL (13)

Logan Brown


Joe Tippmann

Michael Furtney

Kayden Lyles


Logan Bruss


Tyler Beach


Alex Fenton


Cole Van Lanen


Patrick Kasl


Tyler Biadasz

Jon Dietzen


David Moorman


David Edwards

DE (8)


Boyd Dietzen


Isaiah Mullens

Aaron Vopal


Isaiahh Loudermilk


Keldric Preston

David Pfaff


Kraig Howe


Garrett Rand

DT (1)


Bryson Williams


LB (12)

Leo Chenal


Mason Platter


Jack Sanborn


CJ Goetz

Izayah Green-May

Mason Stokke


Noah Burks


Griffin Grady


Christian Bell


Zack Baun


Chris Orr


Tyler Johnson

CB (9)

Alex Smith


Travian Blaylock


Donte Burton


Rachad Wildgoose

Faion Hicks


Deron Harrell

Madison Cone


Dontye Carriere-Williams


Caesar Williams


S (5)


Reggie Pearson

Scott Nelson

Seth Currens


Eric Burrell

Patrick Johnson

ST (2)

Adam Bay

Anthony Lotti

Class Total

8

17

16

21

16

Grand Total

8/85

25/85

41/85

62/85

78/85

Walk-ons

Jack Eschenbach


Marty Strey


John Chenal


Andrew Lyons


Brady Schipper


Nate Carter


Mike Gregorie


John Torchio

Collin Wilder


Matt Henningsen


Jake Collinsworth


Hunter Johnson


Collin Larsh


Michael Balistreri


Sam DeLany


Ethan Cesarz


Coy Wanner


Josh Seltzner


Blake Smithback


Tyler Mais


Ryan O'Connell


Jake Benzing


Brad Laufenberg


Conor Schlichting

Cristian Volpentesta


Jack Dunn


Hegeman Tiedt


Gabe Lloyd


Garrett Groshek


Mike Maskalunas


Adam Krumholz


Josh Bernhagen


Kobe Knaak


Zach Hintze


Connor Allen


Gunnar Roberge


Jason Erdmann