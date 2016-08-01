FOOTBALL: Projected Scholarship Distribution
Projected Fall Scholarship Distribution (2018)
|Position
|Incoming Freshmen
|Redshirt Freshmen
|Sophomore Eligibility
|Junior Eligibility
|Senior Eligibility
|
QB (4)
|
RB (6)
|
|
|
|
FB (1)
|
|
WR (10)
|
|
|
|
|
TE (6)
|
|
OL (15)
|
|
|
|
|
DE (8)
|
|
|
|
|
DT (2)
|
|
LB (15)
|
|
|
|
|
CB (9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
S (7)
|
|
Evan Bondoc
|
ST (3)
|
|
Class Total
|
20
|
13
|
21
|
16
|
17
|
Grand Total
|
20/85
|
33/85
|
54/85
|
70/85
|
87/85
|
Walk-ons
|
|
Ryan O'Connell
Jake Benzing
Brad Laufenberg
Conor Schlichting
|
Kobe Knaak
|
|
Mark Saari
Chris Clementi
Paul Jackson
Projected Fall Scholarship Distribution (2019)
|Position
|Incoming Freshmen
|Redshirt Freshmen
|Sophomore Eligibility
|Junior Eligibility
|Senior Eligibility
|
QB (5)
|
RB (5)
|
|
|
FB (0)
|
|
WR (12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
TE (6)
|
|
OL (13)
|
|
|
|
|
DE (8)
|
|
|
|
DT (1)
|
|
|
LB (12)
|
|
|
|
CB (9)
|
|
|
|
|
S (5)
|
|
|
ST (2)
|
Class Total
|
8
|
17
|
16
|
21
|
16
|
Grand Total
|
8/85
|
25/85
|
41/85
|
62/85
|
78/85
|
Walk-ons
|
|
Ryan O'Connell
Jake Benzing
Brad Laufenberg
Conor Schlichting
|
Kobe Knaak
|