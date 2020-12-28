 Wisconsin has been selective with its offers to defensive backs so far in the 2022 class
Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2022 defensive backs

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we conclude with a look at the defensive backs.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Wisconsin is a top contender for three-star cornerback James Monds III.
Wisconsin's depth at corner was tested during the regular season after Rachad Wildgoose, the most versatile athlete at the position, was lost due to injury (and later an announcement for the 2021 NFL Draft). Promising youngster Semar Melvin was also unavailable for the last handful of games. With that, veterans Caesar Williams and Faion Hicks played the bulk of the reps with Donte Burton, Deron Harrell and Dean Engram also chipping in down the stretch. Williams is the lone senior and will have the option to return in 2021.

The outlook at safety is also strong as the group is expected to return everyone this spring, with the exception of fifth-year senior Eric Burrell. Reggie Pearson, who was not included on the 2020 roster, may also rejoin the team at some point next year. Four-star safeties Hunter Wohler and Braelon Allen will join the mix this summer.

Wisconsin Defensive Backs on Projected Fall 2021 Roster
Player (Corner) Eligibility  Player (Safety) Eligibility

Deron Harrell

Redshirt senior

Collin Wilder

6YR senior

Faion Hicks

Redshirt senior

Scott Nelson

Redshirt senior

Alex Smith

Redshirt junior

*Tyler Mais

Redshirt senior

Donte Burton

Redshirt junior

+Reggie Pearson

Redshirt junior

Dean Engram

Redshirt sophomore

Travian Blaylock

Redshirt junior

Semar Melvin

Redshirt sophomore

*John Torchio

Redshirt junior

Max Lofy

Redshirt freshman

Titus Toler

Redshirt sophomore

*Amaun Williams

Redshirt freshman

*Dante Caputo

Redshirt sophomore

Al Ashford

Freshman

Braelon Allen

Freshman

Ricardo Hallman

Freshman

Hunter Wohler

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on / +Was not on 2020 roster

OFFERED PROSPECTS 

{{ article.author_name }}