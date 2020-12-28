Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2022 defensive backs
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we conclude with a look at the defensive backs.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Wisconsin's depth at corner was tested during the regular season after Rachad Wildgoose, the most versatile athlete at the position, was lost due to injury (and later an announcement for the 2021 NFL Draft). Promising youngster Semar Melvin was also unavailable for the last handful of games. With that, veterans Caesar Williams and Faion Hicks played the bulk of the reps with Donte Burton, Deron Harrell and Dean Engram also chipping in down the stretch. Williams is the lone senior and will have the option to return in 2021.
The outlook at safety is also strong as the group is expected to return everyone this spring, with the exception of fifth-year senior Eric Burrell. Reggie Pearson, who was not included on the 2020 roster, may also rejoin the team at some point next year. Four-star safeties Hunter Wohler and Braelon Allen will join the mix this summer.
|Player (Corner)
|Eligibility
|Player (Safety)
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt senior
|
6YR senior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
OFFERED PROSPECTS
