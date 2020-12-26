Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with a look at the defensive linemen. QBs | RBs | TEs | WRs | OL |

QUICK BREAKDOWN

In-state defensive end Isaac Hamm is a top target for the Badgers in the 2022 class.

Fifth-year seniors Garrett Rand and Isaiahh Loudermilk are expected to play their final game for the Badgers later this month against Wake Forest. With that, Matt Henningsen and Isaiah Mullens will likely be penciled in as starters for spring camp, but reps in the two-deep will be wide open behind them. From the 2020 class, James Thompson played against Michigan before he went down with an injury, and Cade McDonald has been listed on the depth chart during the regular season. Boyd Dietzen, Rodas Johnson and Gio Paez all have an important off-season ahead of them. On the inside, Keeanu Benton and Bryson Williams are both expected back in 2021. But after not taking a tackle in the 2020 or 2021 recruiting classes - Mike Jarvis was listed as an end on Signing Day - the position will be important in the junior cycle.

OFFERED TARGETS