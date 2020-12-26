 Defensive tackle is an important position for Wisconsin in the 2022 class
Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2022 defensive linemen

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the defensive linemen.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

In-state defensive end Isaac Hamm is a top target for the Badgers in the 2022 class.
Fifth-year seniors Garrett Rand and Isaiahh Loudermilk are expected to play their final game for the Badgers later this month against Wake Forest. With that, Matt Henningsen and Isaiah Mullens will likely be penciled in as starters for spring camp, but reps in the two-deep will be wide open behind them. From the 2020 class, James Thompson played against Michigan before he went down with an injury, and Cade McDonald has been listed on the depth chart during the regular season. Boyd Dietzen, Rodas Johnson and Gio Paez all have an important off-season ahead of them.

On the inside, Keeanu Benton and Bryson Williams are both expected back in 2021. But after not taking a tackle in the 2020 or 2021 recruiting classes - Mike Jarvis was listed as an end on Signing Day - the position will be important in the junior cycle.

Wisconsin Defensive Linemen on Projected 2021 Fall Roster
Player (DE) Eligibility  Player (DT) Eligibility 

Matt Henningsen

Redshirt senior

Bryson Williams

Senior

*Michael Balistreri

Redshirt senior

Keeanu Benton

Junior

Isaiah Mullens

Redshirt junior



Boyd Dietzen

Redshirt junior



Rodas Johnson

Redshirt sophomore

Gio Paez

Redshirt sophomore

James Thompson

Redshirt freshman

Cade McDonald

Redshirt freshman

Michael Jarvis

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

OFFERED TARGETS

A first-team all-conference selection as a sophomore, Isaac Hamm recently set his focus on four schools in the Midwest: Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wisconsin. From that group, the Buckeyes have yet to offer.

“He'll (Chris Haering) throw some different ideas my way. We just always have great conversation, half the time it’s not even about football," Hamm told BadgerBlitz.com. "I would just say with him, Coach [Inoke] Breckterfield, the d-line coach, Coach [Paul] Chryst, I talk to him quite a bit. I’ve just made a great relationship with all the coaches there. They’re literally like family at this point. I just have a great relationship with Wisconsin.”

{{ article.author_name }}