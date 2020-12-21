Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we start with a look at the quarterbacks.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

In-state quarterback Myles Burkett currently holds two scholarship offers. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

Jack Coan, who missed all of the 2020 season with a foot injury, announced Sunday that his name is in the transfer portal. With that, Wisconsin is expected to have three scholarship quarterbacks on the upcoming spring roster - Graham Mertz, Chase Wolf and Danny Vanden Boom - in addition to preferred walk-on Daniel Wright. Three-star Deacon Hill signed with the Badgers earlier this month and is expected to arrive on campus this summer. At this point in the junior cycle, just two offers have been extended at the position, and both have already made commitments to other programs.

OFFERED PROSPECTS WHO CAME OFF THE BOARD