Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2022 quarterbacks
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we start with a look at the quarterbacks.
QUICK BREAKDOWN
Jack Coan, who missed all of the 2020 season with a foot injury, announced Sunday that his name is in the transfer portal. With that, Wisconsin is expected to have three scholarship quarterbacks on the upcoming spring roster - Graham Mertz, Chase Wolf and Danny Vanden Boom - in addition to preferred walk-on Daniel Wright. Three-star Deacon Hill signed with the Badgers earlier this month and is expected to arrive on campus this summer. At this point in the junior cycle, just two offers have been extended at the position, and both have already made commitments to other programs.
|Player
|Eligibility
|High school star ranking
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
OFFERED PROSPECTS WHO CAME OFF THE BOARD
Devin Brown, from Queen Creek High School in Arizona, picked up an offer from position coach Jon Budmayr in May of 2019. He camped with the Badgers that same summer and saw his first game at Camp Randall Stadium in October.
“It was amazing,” Brown told Rivals.com. “I had a really good time in Madison. I actually went there twice. I went for a camp and then I went for a game so that was really cool to see all the fans and how it was pre-game. I really loved the experience."
Brown was Wisconsin's top target at the position since last fall, but the three-star prospect committed to USC in September, a big blow for the Badgers and position coach Jon Budmayr.
“Growing up a Pac-12 fan, it was definitely something that was always intriguing,” Brown told Rivals.com. “As a quarterback, if there’s a place to play quarterback USC is definitely the best place to go. When you can see yourself at that high of a level like Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart and Sam Darnold and what they’ve done at USC, it’s just unbeatable. That’s a really big factor as to why I’m going there.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news