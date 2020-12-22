 Taking one scholarship running back in the 2022 cycle appears likely
Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2022 running backs

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2022 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the running backs.

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Earlier this month, the Badgers signed projected tailbacks Loyal Crawford, Antwan Roberts and Jackson Acker. They will join a group this summer that is expected to return Nakia Watson, Isaac Guerendo, Brady Schipper, Julius Davis and Jalen Berger. Garrett Groshek, the lone senior at the position this fall, will also have the option of returning in 2021. At fullback, Mason Stokke is in the same situation as Groshek; John Chenal and Quan Easterling are expected back this spring.

Wisconsin Running Backs on Projected 2021 Fall Roster
Player (tailback) Eligibility  Player (fullback) Eligibility 

Nakia Watson

Redshirt junior

John Chenal

Senior

Isaac Guerendo

Redshirt junior

Quan Easterling

Redshirt sophomore

*Brady Schipper

Redshirt junior



Julius Davis

Redshirt sophomore

Jalen Berger

Sophomore

Loyal Crawford

Freshman

Antwan Roberts

Freshman

Jackson Acker

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

TOP OFFERED PROSPECTS

A 5-foot-11, 191-pound junior from Governor Mifflin Senior in Pennsylvania, Nicholas Singleton was on campus March 1 for the Badgers' junior day event. He could be the Badgers' top option at the position in the 2022 class.

"Right now Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Northwestern are staying in touch with me a lot," Singleton told Rivals.com. "Before the pandemic I made it to Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Wisconsin. I’m building some strong relationships with all these schools, especially Ohio State, Coach Tony Alford and I talk about two times a week. It's been really good. He's just checking in about football, what they're doing down there, and how I'm doing. I see how they've got those two guys now but that doesn't effect me. Wherever I go, I like to compete."


{{ article.author_name }}