Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Recruiting Class: Version 1.0
The 2022 recruiting class is a big opportunity for the Wisconsin coaching staff. The talent level inside the state is high - 12 prospects currently have a Division 1 offer - and the Badgers have strong momentum after signing the top-ranked recruiting class in the program's history this winter.
Twenty scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2021 season, but it's difficult to project how many spots will open up coming off a free year of eligibility in college football. On average, the Badgers have signed 20.9 athletes in each cycle, dating back to 2002.
Below is the first look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
QUARTERBACK (1)
On the outside looking in, quarterback is a bit of mystery at this point. Wisconsin missed on its top two targets - Brady Allen (Purdue) and Devin Brown (USC) - and currently does not have a known offer out to an uncommitted prospect at the position. A handful of new names surfaced this winter, the most intriguing being Tayven Jackson. The four-star prospect lists scholarships from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and West Virginia, among others.
Others considered: Donovan Leary, AJ Swann, Myles Burkett, Tyler Voss
RUNNING BACK (1)
We almost went with Nicholas Singleton here, but it's tough to see the four-star back getting away from either Ohio State or Penn State. Instead, we're going with another four-star running back, Michael Allen, who was offered by the Badgers in May. The in-state Tar Heels already have a commitment from Tychaun Chapman in the 2022 class, which could help UW in its pursuit of Allen.
Others considered: Singleton, Dillon Tatum, Omarion Hampton
WIDE RECEIVERS (2)
