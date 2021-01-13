The 2022 recruiting class is a big opportunity for the Wisconsin coaching staff. The talent level inside the state is high - 12 prospects currently have a Division 1 offer - and the Badgers have strong momentum after signing the top-ranked recruiting class in the program's history this winter.

Twenty scholarship seniors are projected to graduate at the end of the 2021 season, but it's difficult to project how many spots will open up coming off a free year of eligibility in college football. On average, the Badgers have signed 20.9 athletes in each cycle, dating back to 2002.

Below is the first look at what the perfect class for Wisconsin could look like. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.