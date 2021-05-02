 Isaac Hamm has a top four of Wisconsin, Ohio State, Penn State and Notre Dame
Week 6 Spring Blitz: 2022 Wisconsin target Isaac Hamm

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

SUN PRAIRIE - Week 6 of the BadgerBlitz.com Spring Blitz took us to Sun Prairie High School, where 2022 Wisconsin target Isaac Hamm and his Cardinals teammates hosted Middleton.

Sun Prairie defeated Middleton, 38-14, on Friday evening to cap off an undefeated season.

***Full analysis and insight from Isaac Hamm's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

