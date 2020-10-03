Week 2 In-State Blitz: 2022 Franklin QB Myles Burkett
FRANKLIN -Week 2 of the BadgerBlitz.com in-state Blitz took us to Franklin High School, where 2022 Wisconsin target Myles Burkett and his Sabers teammates took on Kenosha Indian Trail.
Burkett, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound quarterback, helped Franklin to a 28-6 win Friday evening. The junior quarterback completed 16 of 24 attempts for 173 yards and one touchdown through the air
***Full analysis and insight from Myles Burkett's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***