 Burkett, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound quarterback, helped Franklin to a 28-6 win Friday evening.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-03 14:28:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 2 In-State Blitz: 2022 Franklin QB Myles Burkett

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

FRANKLIN -Week 2 of the BadgerBlitz.com in-state Blitz took us to Franklin High School, where 2022 Wisconsin target Myles Burkett and his Sabers teammates took on Kenosha Indian Trail.

RELATED: Week 1 In-State Blitz: 2022 Whitefish Bay OL Joe Brunner |

Burkett, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound quarterback, helped Franklin to a 28-6 win Friday evening. The junior quarterback completed 16 of 24 attempts for 173 yards and one touchdown through the air

***Full analysis and insight from Myles Burkett's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}