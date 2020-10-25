 Adebogun, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound defensive end/outside linebacker, helped Homestead to a 21-13 win Friday evening.
Week 5 In-State Blitz: 2021 Wisconsin OLB commit Ayo Adebogun

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

MEQUON - Week 5 of the BadgerBlitz.com in-state Blitz took us to Homestead High School, where 2021 Wisconsin commit Ayo Adebogun and his Highlanders teammates hosted West Bend East.

Adebogun, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound defensive end/outside linebacker, helped Homestead to a 21-13 win Friday evening.

***Full analysis and insight from Ayo Adebogun's performance can be found inside the Badgers' Den***

